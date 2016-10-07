NMIS lauds Oct. forensic winners

By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2016

Tag:

Congratulations to all October forensic winners of the Northern Marianas International School! With great pride, dedication and hard work, these students have achieved what was expected, placing high ranks in the October Primary Grade Forensic Competition. We would like to thank all the parents, volunteer judges, teachers, and coaches for their continuous support and all the help they have given to the students. This event was held last Oct. 1, 2016, at San Antonio Middle School. Below is the list of all the award winners.

DIVISION: K-2 

Reader’s Forum C 1st Place – Sin, Heather Elizabeth 3rd Place – Asuncion, Alexandria 5th Place – Tenorio, Christian Joseph

Reader’s Forum MA 4th Place – Pineda, Jener Franz 5th Place – Claveria, Margarette Mae Ann

Dramatic Interpretation A 5th Place – Safer, Brenda

Reader’s Forum MB 2nd Place – Sobremisana, Mary Razielle 3rd Place – Vuelta, Rein Laurel 5th Place – Quimsing, Althea Loryn

Impromptu Speaking A 2nd Place – Pineda, Jener Franz 4th Place – Teregeyo, Naida Paige 5th Place – Safer, Brenda

Impromptu Speaking C 2nd Place – Tang, Eamon

DIVISION: GRADES 3 – 5

Impromptu A 1st Place – Pineda, Jay Francis Dominic 4th Place – Van Der Maas, Vladimir

Dramatic Interpretation A 2nd Place – Arreza, Annieskha
Reader’s Forum MA 4th Place – Lugtu, Patricia

DUO – A 5th Place – Claveria, Euanne Kyra 5th Place – Vergara, Juliana

Choral Speaking B 3rd Place – Claveria, Euanne Kyra 3rd Place – Pineda, Jay Francis Dominic 3rd Place – Tang, Simon 3rd Place – Sobremisana, Luke Raphael 3rd Place – Vergara, Juliana

Coaches:  Levi P. Sobremisana, Criselda C. Aldan, Roy T. Dolon, Joyce Demaun. PGFC Coordinator: Darlene J. Sobremisana

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

NMIS-PSS Early Head Start to open Monday

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By

NMIS to presents ‘For Men Only’ wellness workshop this Saturday

Posted On Jul 01 2016
, By
0

NMIS valedictorian Rosete values the help of classmates

Posted On Jun 14 2016
, By
0

Joyner to assess NMIS’ instruction and operation systems

Posted On Jun 01 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 7, 2016

Posted On Oct 07 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 6, 2016, 9:42 PM
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:03 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune