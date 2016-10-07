NMIS lauds Oct. forensic winners
Congratulations to all October forensic winners of the Northern Marianas International School! With great pride, dedication and hard work, these students have achieved what was expected, placing high ranks in the October Primary Grade Forensic Competition. We would like to thank all the parents, volunteer judges, teachers, and coaches for their continuous support and all the help they have given to the students. This event was held last Oct. 1, 2016, at San Antonio Middle School. Below is the list of all the award winners.
DIVISION: K-2
Reader’s Forum C 1st Place – Sin, Heather Elizabeth 3rd Place – Asuncion, Alexandria 5th Place – Tenorio, Christian Joseph
Reader’s Forum MA 4th Place – Pineda, Jener Franz 5th Place – Claveria, Margarette Mae Ann
Dramatic Interpretation A 5th Place – Safer, Brenda
Reader’s Forum MB 2nd Place – Sobremisana, Mary Razielle 3rd Place – Vuelta, Rein Laurel 5th Place – Quimsing, Althea Loryn
Impromptu Speaking A 2nd Place – Pineda, Jener Franz 4th Place – Teregeyo, Naida Paige 5th Place – Safer, Brenda
Impromptu Speaking C 2nd Place – Tang, Eamon
DIVISION: GRADES 3 – 5
Impromptu A 1st Place – Pineda, Jay Francis Dominic 4th Place – Van Der Maas, Vladimir
Dramatic Interpretation A
2nd Place – Arreza, Annieskha
Reader’s Forum MA 4th Place – Lugtu, Patricia
DUO – A 5th Place – Claveria, Euanne Kyra 5th Place – Vergara, Juliana
Choral Speaking B 3rd Place – Claveria, Euanne Kyra 3rd Place – Pineda, Jay Francis Dominic 3rd Place – Tang, Simon 3rd Place – Sobremisana, Luke Raphael 3rd Place – Vergara, Juliana
Coaches: Levi P. Sobremisana, Criselda C. Aldan, Roy T. Dolon, Joyce Demaun. PGFC Coordinator: Darlene J. Sobremisana