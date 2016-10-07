NMIS lauds Oct. forensic winners

Congratulations to all October forensic winners of the Northern Marianas International School! With great pride, dedication and hard work, these students have achieved what was expected, placing high ranks in the October Primary Grade Forensic Competition. We would like to thank all the parents, volunteer judges, teachers, and coaches for their continuous support and all the help they have given to the students. This event was held last Oct. 1, 2016, at San Antonio Middle School. Below is the list of all the award winners.

DIVISION: K-2

Reader’s Forum C 1st Place – Sin, Heather Elizabeth 3rd Place – Asuncion, Alexandria 5th Place – Tenorio, Christian Joseph

Reader’s Forum MA 4th Place – Pineda, Jener Franz 5th Place – Claveria, Margarette Mae Ann

Dramatic Interpretation A 5th Place – Safer, Brenda

Reader’s Forum MB 2nd Place – Sobremisana, Mary Razielle 3rd Place – Vuelta, Rein Laurel 5th Place – Quimsing, Althea Loryn

Impromptu Speaking A 2nd Place – Pineda, Jener Franz 4th Place – Teregeyo, Naida Paige 5th Place – Safer, Brenda

Impromptu Speaking C 2nd Place – Tang, Eamon

DIVISION: GRADES 3 – 5

Impromptu A 1st Place – Pineda, Jay Francis Dominic 4th Place – Van Der Maas, Vladimir

Dramatic Interpretation A 2nd Place – Arreza, Annieskha

Reader’s Forum MA 4th Place – Lugtu, Patricia

DUO – A 5th Place – Claveria, Euanne Kyra 5th Place – Vergara, Juliana

Choral Speaking B 3rd Place – Claveria, Euanne Kyra 3rd Place – Pineda, Jay Francis Dominic 3rd Place – Tang, Simon 3rd Place – Sobremisana, Luke Raphael 3rd Place – Vergara, Juliana

Coaches: Levi P. Sobremisana, Criselda C. Aldan, Roy T. Dolon, Joyce Demaun. PGFC Coordinator: Darlene J. Sobremisana