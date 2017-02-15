NMPASI raises awareness of accessibility law

Thomas Thornburgh, program manager of the Northern Marianas Protection and Advocacy Systems Inc. and the president-elect of the Saipan Rotary Club, did a presentation on the American’s with Disabilities Act Accessibility Guidelines during the weekly Rotary meeting yesterday.

Thornburgh raised concerns about island businesses complying with the standards of the law.

“The Department of Public Works has an occupancy permit that takes note whether a building complies with the [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] requirements, Fire, ADAAG, etc.” said Thornburgh. “But we have seen people continually come up and ask us to reassess their place to make sure they are up to par with the law.”

When asked, “If this is a ‘guideline’ what makes it a law?” Thornburgh replied: “When [former lawmaker] Joe Palacios was a representative, he pushed to make a law that all businesses must accommodate access to those with disability.”

NMPASI project specialist Greg Borja also explained that in 2010 they changed the title of the ADAAG document to the “2010 Standards,” which now makes it a law that businesses should provide access for people who are trying to access your business.

Thornburgh said the ADA, which was passed in 1990, states you cannot discriminate against anyone because of his or her disability. However, compliance was still uneven, which brought about the access board.

“The ADAAG has been our go-to measure for making places accessible,” Thornburgh said.

NMPASI does free assessments for anyone who wants to make sure their locations are meeting the standards. Contact them at 235-7273.

