NMSA reminds federations of Mini Games deadline

Posted on Sep 26 2016

Local sports federations are reminded to inform Northern Marianas Sports Association if they intend to send athletes to Vanuatu for the 2017 Pacific Mini Games.

“As has been previously announced, numerical entries are due in early December. If your federation intends to compete in the Games, I need to have your information by our Nov. 3 general membership meeting. I will be away during the last half of November, and therefore I want to turn in the completed form before I leave. Even if you’re not going to participate, please let me know,” NMSA president Michael White said in an email circulated among the group’s member federations.

I hope to see entries from all of our active federations whose sports are on the program: athletics, beach volleyball, football, golf, and tennis. I am also hopeful that weightlifting and maybe even Rugby 7s will get their acts together in time to be included,” he added.

White also reminded NMSA member-groups of the fines that will be imposed to NMSA (which will then charge the penalties to the federation) should they decide not to honor their commitment to the Mini Games.

NMSA-member groups must pay a deposit of $1,000 per men’s and women’s sport to the Organizing Committee (Vanuatu) and these could be offset against Games time per diem levies for each sport should they compete in next year’s event.

“PGAs which do not finally participate in one or more of the sports on the Games final program despite having entered numerical entries at this stage, as submitted in accordance with Protocol 7.7 above in the said sports, shall forfeit their deposit to the OC,” stated in one of the provisions under the Pacific Games Council Charter.

“Federations who are going to participate should be prepared to turn in their deposits at our Nov. 3 general membership meeting. In the event that a federation is not able to turn in its deposit on time, the Board may be willing to help (but please note that this is only my suggestion, and that the Board has not yet considered this issue),” White said.

The Mini Games will be held from Dec. 2 to 14 and other sports included on the calendar of events are soccer, archery, cricket, boxing, judo, karate, netball, and table tennis.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune.

