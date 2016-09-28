NMTI holds 76th commencement rites

Northern Marianas Trades Institute conducted its 76th commencement exercises last Monday at Hyatt Regency Saipan.

NMTI boasts a growing number of graduates through the years and the 76th commencement exercise had 75 graduates, a high percentage of whom usually gets hired straight into the workforce.

“Thirty percent of the student body gets hired straight into the workforce. Almost half of the culinary classes are already working for Hyatt,” shared Hyatt Regency Saipan executive sous chef and NMTI culinary instructor Zenn Tomokane.

NMTI Student Development director and Human Resource manager Victor Mesta thinks that these statistics are a good motivating factor for students to both enroll and graduate at NMTI.

“If it isn’t, I don’t what would be. They get to see the hotels in action, the students in action, and everything else that comes along with it,” he said.

Tomokane also shared the importance of on-the-job training, one of the aspects of NMTI that makes them unique and how the unconventional way of experiencing the industry workplace before studying in-depth can help improve the learning experience.

“On-the-job training is important for skill training. I’ve been on this profession for more than half of my whole life. Just recently, four years ago, I moved to the mainland to pursue higher education to prepare for my position today,” he said. “Years and years of working experience then actually getting the professional material, made sense to me. What we’re trying to do is get those that are already in the field to come over and get professional training to apply it at their workplace.”

Saipan Chamber of Commerce president Velma Palacios congratulated the graduates in behalf of NMTI board chair John Oliver Gonzales.

“I applaud you all for having the self discipline and tenacity to pursue greater employment opportunities. This is the investment you have made by pursuing your studies at NMTI,” said Palacios. “My colleagues and I congratulate you on this special day. You just built upon your current resume. Today marks your graduation and depending on where you take your newly acquired skills, tomorrow could be a job promotion. I hope to be hearing soon that many of you become supervisors and managers within your respective fields of study. You are really NMTI’s proud products.”

NMTI is a trades school focused mainly on skill-oriented programs that can equip individuals with the proper knowledge and experience in auto motive technology, culinary arts, construction trades, hotel and restaurant operations, and HVAC maintenance.