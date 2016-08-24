‘NMTI’s goal is to become a community college’

By
|
Posted on Aug 24 2016

Tag: , , ,
Juan Blas Pocaigue, left, and Ross S. Manglona, Certified Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning instructor and Continuing Education & Workforce Development director, respectively, discuss plans after Northern Marianas Trades Institute CEO Agnes McPhetres spoke at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Saipan at the Hyatt Regency Saipan yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)

Juan Blas Pocaigue, left, and Ross S. Manglona, Certified Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning instructor and Continuing Education & Workforce Development director, respectively, discuss plans after Northern Marianas Trades Institute CEO Agnes McPhetres spoke at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Saipan at the Hyatt Regency Saipan yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)

Agnes McPhetres, CEO of Northern Marianas Trades Institute, said the ultimate goal of the school is to become a community college to decrease the amount of imported manpower that specializes in various hotel, restaurant, and hospitality operations in the CNMI.

In an exclusive interview with Saipan Tribune yesterday after speaking at the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Saipan where she’s a member, McPhetres said NMTI becoming a community college has already been discussed by the school and the government, with the latter already designating a site.

“We have been working with the government and they have designated a site for the NMTI in the future, in the southern part of the island close to Saipan Southern High School,” said McPhetres. Additional funding, however, is still necessary. “We would still need funding to do a physical master plan in the area.”

The NMTI also plans to provide topnotch training in hotel and restaurant operations. “What we would also like for the NTMI is to have world-class combination of culinary and hotel hospitality in our school because that is our major industry here so that we don’t have to import people,” said McPhetres. “We would be able to produce U.S. citizens to be part of the economic development in that area.”

McPhetres claims that one of the goals of the NMTI is to be a good training center to play a larger role in the economic advancement of not just the CNMI but of the Western-Pacific as a whole. “Our goal is to really be a good training center in the area of technical vocational programs, not just for the CNMI but for the whole Western-Pacific, so that we can help stimulate the economy of the island as well as that of the region,” said McPhetres.

NMTI plans to add more courses, but the lack of funding is keeping them back. “We have electronic drafting, we have renewable energy, but there are some areas that we would like to explore into, and also get more in-depth in the area of construction trades such as fine carpentry, so students could be making cabinets, etc and become businessmen themselves,” said McPhetres. “In all the specialized areas of construction trades we don’t want to turn out with workers, we want specialists.”

McPhetres also adds that with extra funding, the NMTI will be more efficient. “If you have good instructors, the product would also be good,” concluded McPheters.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

New Market Tax Credit Program now available in CNMI

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ to discuss workforce issues

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

CNMI U16 team up for tough grind

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
  • CNMIJusticeFighter

    If a labor force or a labor ready come into Saipan and given the green light to put people to work with daily payday I bet your train student will choose daily payday stop all these dream up corruption just put the kids to work and let them get paid.

  • Tautamona

    When pigs fly!

  • captain

    http://www.mvariety.com/cnmi/cnmi-news/local/66125-saipan-casino-license-applicant-to-help-trade-school-train-locals

    So what happened to this “statement” from June 2914 headlines??? There is your funding.,
    Maybe print out that article to show and remind those concerned that made that statement about their “promise”??
    This Govt has a hard time to keep the NMC in compliance along with the CHC and cannot/will not pay it’s obligation such as CUC and land owners etc.and you want/need funding from this Govt?? In your dreams, they pulled the funding from the CHC and pt failures in charge among everything else so they could figure out a way to put it in their own pockets.(and show a balanced budget)
    BUT I do support NMTI’s attempts at training our people. I wish that more statistics would be given out such as just how many that “graduate” find jobs and also a month to month stats on how many are still employed each month even if not with the same company, BUT employed.
    Track your grads and possibly there may appear “funding” from private sector business” along with guaranteed jobs.

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:18 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune