‘No foul play behind death on Tinian’

No foul play was found behind the death of a man at the West Field on Tinian last Friday, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero yesterday.

Guerrero said Guam chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, did an autopsy at the Commonwealth Health Center and determined it was an overdose case.

Guerrero said they are waiting for a toxicology report.

The commissioner said he has no details about the incident as the case agent is Tinian DPS and that the victim was only brought to CHC for an autopsy.

Tinian DPS director Juan Santos said he could not release information as the investigation is ongoing.

A Tinian resident told Saipan Tribune that the victim was found dead at West Field on Thursday while working on a contract with an Air Force contractor surveying West Field for the divert facility. The resident asked why DPS did not release information about the incident to the media.