‘No foul play behind death on Tinian’

Posted on May 18 2017

No foul play was found behind the death of a man at the West Field on Tinian last Friday, according to Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert A. Guerrero yesterday.

Guerrero said Guam chief medical examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola, did an autopsy at the Commonwealth Health Center and determined it was an overdose case.

Guerrero said they are waiting for a toxicology report.

The commissioner said he has no details about the incident as the case agent is Tinian DPS and that the victim was only brought to CHC for an autopsy.

Tinian DPS director Juan Santos said he could not release information as the investigation is ongoing.

A Tinian resident told Saipan Tribune that the victim was found dead at West Field on Thursday while working on a contract with an Air Force contractor surveying West Field for the divert facility. The resident asked why DPS did not release information about the incident to the media.

  • Chamoru First!

    Why did the contractor left the employee behind after abandoning him in the transact clearance? Why that when the deceased exhibited threatening and dangerous behavior… no immediate action was taken to protect, restrain or assist the employee from further hurting himself or others? How could a contractor allow this to happen under their watch ESP on Federal land? Extreme Negligence! Someone is accountable for this and I truly pray that the AG looks into this…His soul will rest in peace.
    Until the next day which is too late…The search officially began… Injustice!

    • captain

      West Field is the Tinian,Commercial (Civilian) airport, North Field is on the area leased by the Military.
      The Air Force plan to use and develop a side area on the civilian airport for their divert field use.
      Who was the contractor involved? Was it a Tinian Contractor, FPA?

  • Irene Santos

    Overdosed, my ass!!

  • badboy

    I thought the autopsy will indicate what kind of overdose?

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

