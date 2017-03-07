IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAWSUIT

No hearing on Carolinian marriage custom issue as OAG withdraws motion

By
|
Posted on Mar 07 2017

Tag: , , ,

The Superior Court did not have to hold a hearing on marriage customs among Carolinians after the Office of the Attorney General withdrew its motion to dismiss one of the claims in a couple’s medical malpractice lawsuit.

The evidentiary hearing was scheduled to begin last Tuesday, but assistant attorney general Christopher Timmons, counsel for the CNMI government, withdrew the government’s motion to dismiss Pedro Pua’s loss of consortium claim without admission of fact.

Timmons also expressed the government’s full reservation of the right to defend against Pua’s loss of consortium claim by dispositive motion or at trial.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho vacated the evidentiary hearing.

The issue of Carolinian customary relationships was brought up in the government’s motion to dismiss Pua’s complaint for loss of consortium. Pua’s co-plaintiff is her common-law husband, Remedio Elameto.

Elameto and Pua are suing the CNMI government and two former Commonwealth Health Center doctors Rajee Iyer and Gary Ramsey for medical malpractice, bad faith, and emotional distress and loss of consortium.

Elameto claimed that a surgical team at CHC allegedly left a 15-centimeter-long surgical clamp in her abdomen during a surgery at CHC on Saipan in August 2000.

Elameto disclosed that it was in June 2014 or almost 14 years later when the surgical clamp was discovered and removed at Guam Memorial Hospital.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

IT&, BECQ launch phonebook roundup

Posted On Mar 07 2017
, By

CNMI, parties seek more time

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
1

MHS Glee Club wins gold at TBMF

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By

Propst bats for controlled dev’t

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
  • captain

    I do not understand why the legality of a “marriage” would be of issue anyway due to the undisputed fact that the stated item was left inside the person.

    From my memory these people were a couple for many decades regardless of a “legal” paper or cultural ceremony. This is a waste of resources (and time) by the AG office from the start.

  • American LoneWolf

    Hm? What’s the marriage custom? To have common-law marriages, or to leave surgical equipment inside people? I don’t get how the case relates to the headline.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 2, 2017

Posted On Mar 02 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 7, 2017, 4:45 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 7:30 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune