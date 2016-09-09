Nominations for 2016 Governor’s Humanities Awards sought

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council is soliciting nominations for the 2016 Governor’s Humanities Awards.

This event, held annually in October as a part of CNMI Humanities Month, recognizes outstanding contributions to the humanities by individuals and organizations in the community.

Nominees should have a notable humanities achievement in the past year, as demonstrated in any of the following four categories:

Research and Publication in the Humanities;

Preservation of Traditional Cultural Practices;

Preservation of CNMI History;

Outstanding Humanities Teacher (in both classroom and non-classroom settings).

A fifth category, Lifetime Achievement, recognizes significant contributions to the humanities over multiple decades. This award may be given posthumously.

Nomination form and instructions may be picked up at the council’s office in the Springs Plaza Building, Gualo Rai.

Nominations are due no later than 4:30pm on Oct. 14, 2016.

Awards will be presented during the Governor’s Humanities Awards which will be held in conjunction with the council’s 25th Anniversary Dinner/Fundraiser on the evening of Oct. 28, 2016, at the Pacific Islands Club.

For more information, contact council staff at 235-4785. (PR)

