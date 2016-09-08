Nonprofit group asks SNILD’s help for recovery center

Nonprofit group Marianas Behavioral Health International Inc. volunteer Joey Arriola speaks during the public comments portion of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation’s session last Friday at House Chamber of the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building on Capitol Hill. (Jon Perez)

Several members of the non-profit group Marianas Behavioral Health International Inc., including its managing director Diego Manglona Sablan, asked the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation’s help to fund the CNMI’s first recovery center.

MBHI plans to provide counseling and other ways for individuals who have drug, alcohol, and gambling addictions to recover from their vices.

Marianas Drug Testing & Diagnostics Services president Crispin M. Sablan, MBHI board member Agnes McPhetres, and volunteer Joey Arriola joined Diego Sablan in addressing SNILD members during their session last Friday at the House chamber at the Hon. Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building on Capitol Hill.

Diego Sablan said the first recovery center would serve all individuals who have addiction problems in the CNMI with “ice” also reaching the neighboring island of Tinian. Their group also held a youth outreach program on Rota where they talked about the issues of drugs and alcohol addictions.

Sablan said that he and his brother Crispin have been personally funding the program, but is now asking the SNILD’s help in battling the “ice” epidemic, which has become the CNMI’s No. 1 issue.

“There are a lot of questions about our group but we collected the best people available here in the CNMI and Guam to help us in treating people who have alcohol and drug problems. We have one individual who worked as assistant to the director in Lighthouse [Recovery Center] in Guam. So we are not going in this project blindly,” Sablan said.

“The drug epidemic is the No. 1 issue right now aside from alcohol and it has been a tragedy for all of us. We have been diligent in using resources to take care of the welfare of the people. We need all your help,” said Sablan, who added that the war on “ice” is also their campaign.

Their group is also working closely with the CNMI Drug Court, which was established last July, and the Commonwealth Guidance Center since recovery and a rehabilitation facility is a major component of solving the drug problem.

Crispin Sablan, who came back on Saipan in 1988, added that a lot of members in the CNMI community are suffering from “ice” addiction and they have the opportunity to help them recover. “I do have the capacity and background for the job. Our prison is already full.”

“We need our people to get well and become productive members of the community. They don’t belong in jail, they are sick, and I’ve seen a lot of it. The most important things is to help them, so they won’t return to the vice and their old ways,” Sablan added.

McPhetres said that the facility had been completed and they have volunteers who are ready to start providing services in the recovery of individuals addicted to “ice” and other vices. “The nonprofit group has been established to help people who needed assistance in terms of curing them from their vices like drugs or gambling.”

“The [SNILD] discussed in appropriating funds to help our group start providing services to our society. This shows the commitment of this body to do the right thing. All it needs is a startup fund to help promote the program,” said McPhetres.

She added their private organization would work hard to make sure public funds that they would receive will be used in treating individuals with addiction.

Arriola, one of the first volunteers that had been part of the group since 2013, said the program is very close to his heart as he is very active in the issue of recovery. “There are other priorities, but we ask for your help since [drugs] is a problem that we have in the CNMI.”

“There was no treatment center for drugs and alcohol on the island. Creating the Drug Court is a historical achievement but it will not work since we need a treatment center. It is imperative that our organization be ready to work with the Drug Court and the public,” said Arriola.

He is hoping that the community would give them a chance. “We’re making history since this is the first time to have an organization and treatment center. We have nothing to prove yet and we have no data to present but we’re asking you to give us a chance.”

“I understand we are still new but we are hoping you would continue to support us. Whatever your concerns are, we are happy to sit with you and address them,” said Arriola.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

