The Trump administration is nothing more than a cabal, i.e., a private group hellbent on foisting their private views on the people of this nation and assuming we’ll go along with their sinister agenda. Nothing could be further from the truth and that seems a word completely foreign to the President and his Cabinet made of people chosen by Trump who are committed to dismantling the very departments they head! President Trump and his wrecking ball team need to be stopped before we are stripped of basic rights, constitutional rights and the right to voice our opinions in opposition to this administration’s dastardly race to oblivion via their own brand of fake news and alternative facts!

Herb Stark

Mooresville, NC