Notorious habitual offender pleads guilty to poker robbery

By
|
Posted on Aug 15 2017

Tag: , , ,

Marlon Martin, a notorious habitual offender, pleaded guilty yesterday in connection with the robbery at a poker establishment in Chalan Kanoa last May 22.

Martin, 33, signed a plea deal with the government and pleaded guilty to the information charging him with one count of robbery.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho accepted the plea deal and the defendant’s guilty plea.

Martin waived his right to have a pre-sentence investigation report. Sentencing will be on Oct. 2, 2017 at 9am.

Camacho noted the Martin has six prior criminal convictions such as armed robbery, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and battery, and theft.

Camacho asked Martin if he understands that he is facing the maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and that he knows he took other people’s money.

Martin replied: “Is that a trivia?” Assistant public defender Nancy Dominski had to calm down her visibly upset client, Martin.

Martin then answered that everything assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas said about him committing armed robbery was true.

The Office of the Attorney General originally charged the defendant with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace. The charges carry a total maximum sentence of 36 years and six months.

OAG then filed an amended information charging Martin with one count of robbery. The offense carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

According to the factual basis of the plea deal, Martin unlawfully took property from Viva Poker in Chalan Kanoa or from the immediate control of the female cashier by use of immediate force or violence last May 22.

After the change of plea hearing, Camacho ordered the marshal to remand Martin into custody pending his sentencing.

According to police reports, police found Martin hiding inside a residence located in the back area of Viva Poker.

While conducting a pat down, a police detective discovered $500 in Martin’s crotch area and also found a hammer and the exact clothing that he used in the robbery.

A responding police officer proceeded to the establishment that same day at 12:05pm and saw the cashier crying and rubbing her left temple.

The cashier told police that while she was in the cashier’s booth, she heard the suspect, who was later identified as Martin, yelling to her that the machine was broken.

When the cashier opened the door of the cashier’s booth to check, the suspect grabbed and pushed her toward the cash register.

Martin grabbed the money from the tray and ran toward the back door.

Police learned that Martin managed to run away with over $1,000. The poker arcade later learned that $2,777 was stolen.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Class of 1987 gears up for 30-year reunion

Posted On Aug 16 2017
, By
1

Great Harvest opens first store in CNMI

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By

Man gets 90 days for destruction, resisting arrest

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By

Child molester gets 15-yr imprisonment

Posted On Aug 14 2017
, By
  • limitswitch

    this is our great court system in action. Famous words ” time served” and this is what happens. Need real judges not afraid to put criminals in prison where they belong.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 16, 2017

Posted On Aug 16 2017

Community Briefs – Aug. 15, 2017

Posted On Aug 15 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 11, 2017

Posted On Aug 11 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Register for NMC’s fall semester at Thursday information session

Posted On Aug 16 2017

CAMPUS BRIEFS - Aug. 14, 2017

Posted On Aug 14 2017

Fee waivers for NMC info session participants

Posted On Aug 11 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 16, 2017, 10:03 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:40 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune