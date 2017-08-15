Notorious habitual offender pleads guilty to poker robbery

Marlon Martin, a notorious habitual offender, pleaded guilty yesterday in connection with the robbery at a poker establishment in Chalan Kanoa last May 22.

Martin, 33, signed a plea deal with the government and pleaded guilty to the information charging him with one count of robbery.

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho accepted the plea deal and the defendant’s guilty plea.

Martin waived his right to have a pre-sentence investigation report. Sentencing will be on Oct. 2, 2017 at 9am.

Camacho noted the Martin has six prior criminal convictions such as armed robbery, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault and battery, and theft.

Camacho asked Martin if he understands that he is facing the maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and that he knows he took other people’s money.

Martin replied: “Is that a trivia?” Assistant public defender Nancy Dominski had to calm down her visibly upset client, Martin.

Martin then answered that everything assistant attorney general Heather Barcinas said about him committing armed robbery was true.

The Office of the Attorney General originally charged the defendant with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace. The charges carry a total maximum sentence of 36 years and six months.

OAG then filed an amended information charging Martin with one count of robbery. The offense carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment.

According to the factual basis of the plea deal, Martin unlawfully took property from Viva Poker in Chalan Kanoa or from the immediate control of the female cashier by use of immediate force or violence last May 22.

After the change of plea hearing, Camacho ordered the marshal to remand Martin into custody pending his sentencing.

According to police reports, police found Martin hiding inside a residence located in the back area of Viva Poker.

While conducting a pat down, a police detective discovered $500 in Martin’s crotch area and also found a hammer and the exact clothing that he used in the robbery.

A responding police officer proceeded to the establishment that same day at 12:05pm and saw the cashier crying and rubbing her left temple.

The cashier told police that while she was in the cashier’s booth, she heard the suspect, who was later identified as Martin, yelling to her that the machine was broken.

When the cashier opened the door of the cashier’s booth to check, the suspect grabbed and pushed her toward the cash register.

Martin grabbed the money from the tray and ran toward the back door.

Police learned that Martin managed to run away with over $1,000. The poker arcade later learned that $2,777 was stolen.