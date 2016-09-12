NSA to build baseball field in Tanapag

DPL Secretary Marianne Teregeyo, right, briefs Natibu Sports Association members and officials about the size of the lots that NSA will use to build a baseball field and multipurpose track and field facility in Tanapag during a turnover ceremony at the DPL office last Friday. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

A baseball field will soon rise in the northern part of the island following the Department of Publics Lands’ designation of two lots to the Natibu Sports Association through the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs.

DPL, in a brief ceremony last Friday at its office in Dandan, announced that it is authorizing DCCA to use Lot No. 202 E 04 (containing an area or more less 10,000 square meters) and Lot No. 202 E O6 (more or less 559,322 square meters) for the construction of a baseball field and track and field facility in Tanapag.

NSA president George Camacho and DCCA Secretary Robert Hunter received a copy of the authorization documents from DPL Secretary Marianne Teregeyo. Other NSA members and officials were also present to witness the turnover ceremony.

“I would like to thank Secretary Teregeyo and Secretary Hunter and their staff for helping Natibu Sports Association in making this project possible,” Camacho said.

“We’re looking for a baseball field and a multi-purpose track facility. The lots are located right across the former I-Mart store in Tanapag. The nearest baseball fields to us are all the way in Marpi and in Capital Hill and it’s a bit of a challenge for our community members to go there always for training and games. Now, with this proposed facilities, there will be easier access for our youth and the rest of the community,” Camacho said.

NSA has teams competing in the Saipan Little League Baseball and also supports players in the Saipan Baseball League. Before and during tournaments, players had to travel to the Oleai Sports Complex to train. The association also holds other sports competitions and community activities for the youth and residents of Tanapag, San Roque, and As Matuis.

“DCCA would like to see our community members get involved in more activities in their villages so having these facilities in Tanapag is a great way to encourage them to come out and join sports events,” Hunter said.

Meanwhile, Camacho said they are hoping to start construction of the facilities early next year.

“We’re hoping for early next year at the earliest, but we will continue to push to get it done as soon as possible,” the lawmaker said.

NSA has already secured $100,000 from the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation for the building of the facilities, according to Camacho. He added that NSA will also use funds from Capital Improvement Projects and federal grants to construct the baseball field and multipurpose track.

