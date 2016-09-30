Numbers don’t lie

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag:

Mr. John DelRosario asked in his recent opinion column the question: What would be the gross revenue if the BGRT is at 5 percent and the government received $37,000,000.00. Well, math is such a perfect human development and invention. Also, numbers do not lie. The procedure is, we know what was the product of 5 percent of an unknown gross amount, by dividing $37,000,000.00 into part of whole of .05, the total gross revenue is $740,000,000.00.The proof: $740,000,000.00 X .05 = $37,000,000.00. $740,000,000.00 is a lot of money. Let us say that we change our mind and explore what 25 percent looks like. The same procedure applies: $740,000,000.00 X .25 = $185,000,000.00. What we have was a bad deal. And, we should start the conversion about all the BS (bad stuff), and GS (good stuff) concerning this industry. The CNMI people and its government were taken to the cleaners by unwise and poorly formed decisions by a few who were involved with the impregnation of the integrated casino industry on Saipan.

Francisco R. Agulto
Kanat Tabla

Contributing Author Author

