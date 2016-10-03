OAG: District court upholds major portions of SAFE

By
|
Posted on Oct 03 2016

Tag: , , ,

NMI District Court Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona has issued her decision and order concerning the Commonwealth’s Special Act for Fire Arms Enforcement in the Murphy v. Guerrero case.

“The Office of the Attorney General is pleased to have succeeded on the most important provisions of the Special Act for Fire Arms Enforcement (“SAFE”),” said Attorney General Edward Manibusan. “My office will continue to address the outstanding legal issues through legislation.”

According to the attorney general, draft legislation will be finalized to address the outstanding issues in a manner that provides the maximum protection for the community and manner consistent with the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

The court’s decision will affect the people of the Commonwealth. It struck down the provision of the law requiring the transportation of unloaded firearms.

“In the court’s decision, individuals are now able to carry loaded handguns in public as long as they comply with other areas of Commonwealth law such as Gun-Free Zones. Second, individuals will now be able to own and possess rifles in calibers greater than .223 and shotguns in gauges greater than .410,” stated assistant attorney general Charles Brasington, who represented the Commonwealth in the suit.

He further stated, “Individuals will also be able to own semiautomatic rifles with certain attachments in calibers greater than .223.”

Manibusan stated that “the issue that will no doubt raise the most concern is the fact that the court’s holding that it is unconstitutional to completely ban individuals from carrying loaded handguns in public.”

Anticipating such a holding, the attorney general said that his office has already prepared legislation that will regulate the carrying of firearms in public to guarantee the safety of the community in a manner that is consistent with the United States and Commonwealth Constitutions.

This legislation will be submitted to the legislature for its consideration. Manibusan also stated that, “the other issues raised by the court are addressed in the Second Special Act for Firearms Enforcement (“SAFE II”), which has already been submitted to the legislature for action.” “We urge the Legislature to act expeditiously to ensure that proper and enforceable gun controls in the Commonwealth,” the attorney general stated.

The federal court found the following provisions to be constitutional: (1) requiring individuals to obtain a firearm license before being allowed to possess a firearm; (2) requiring the firearms kept in the home to be either “in a locked container or disabled with a trigger lock” or “carried on the person of an individual over the age of 21”; (3) outlawing magazines designed to accept more than 10 rounds of ammunition; (4) outlawing grenade launchers; (5) temporarily seizing firearms brought into the Commonwealth until the owner is not yet licensed to possess a firearm in the Commonwealth. The federal court found the following provisions to be unconstitutional: (1) the current law regarding the registration of firearms, which prevents an individual from taking possession of a new firearm for over two months; (2) the ban on rifle caliber above .223 and the restriction of shotgun gauge to .410; (3) the ban on certain assault weapon attachments to semiautomatic rifles; (4) the complete ban on carrying a loaded handgun in public; (5) temporarily seizing firearms brought into the Commonwealth until the firearms are registered under the current registration system; and (6) the $1,000 excise tax on handguns.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

$1K excise tax on pistols declared unconstitutional

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By

Our perilous election

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

DOI finalizes pathway to reestablish govt-to-govt relationship with Native Hawaiian community

Posted On Sep 26 2016
, By
0

Cuban, 21 others are newest US citizens

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 2, 2016, 10:55 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 10 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:05 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune