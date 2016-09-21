OAG files attempted 1st degree murder, 11 other charges vs guard, girlfriend

The Office of the Attorney General filed yesterday attempted first degree charge and 11 other charges against security guard Carlos A. Ramangmou and his girlfriend over the stabbing of a taxi driver during a robbery on Saipan.

As this developed, Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho found yesterday during preliminary hearing probable cause as to all charges against Ramangmou.

Camacho ordered the 26-year-old Ramangmou to answer the charges of attempted first degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and theft of vehicle.

Defendant Felisha Ann Basa, through court-appointed counsel Kelley Butcher, waived yesterday her right to a preliminary hearing.

Camacho set the arraignment on Sept. 26 at 9am.

At the preliminary hearing, assistant attorney general Chester Hinds, counsel for the government, called to the witness stand Police Detective Myron O. Laniyo.

Laniyo testified how the footage of a store’s surveillance camera led to the positive identification and arrest of Ramangmou and Basa.

Laniyo narrated to the court how the victim avoided further attack by playing dead the night of Aug. 27, 2016 on a dark road in Dandan.

Laniyo said it was Basa who grabbed the victim’s cellphone as Ramangmou poked him with a small knife on the neck, then continuously stabbing him on the right side of the face.

The detective said Ramangmou only stopped the stabbing when the victim played dead.

Laniyo said the defendants also stole the victim’s $300 cash.

Shown a photo of the victim’s injuries, Laniyo said the victim suffered 11 lacerations to the face and hands.

The detective said after two days in the hospital, the victim still complained of pain and his right hand was still bleeding.

Hinds said there is sufficient evidence against Ramangmou.

Hinds said if the victim did not use his hand to block the knife the injuries could have been fatal.

Hinds said Ramangmou only stopped the stabbing when the victim played dead.

Defense counsel Benjamin Petersburg said there was no indication that the stabbing was planned.

Petersburg said there was nothing in the medical record that the alleged victim required surgery for his injuries or that the injuries were life threatening.

Last May, a surveillance camera also led to the identification and arrest of the 32-year-old Basa for allegedly entering a bar in Chalan Kanoa and stealing the bar owner’s purse containing $7,000 and other items.

Police said Basa admitted to stealing the purse that she then handed to her boyfriend, Ramangmou. She told police that they then both played poker.