OAG moves to revoke probation of former Corrections officer

The Office of the Attorney General has moved to revoke the probation of former Corrections officer Mariano Q. Falig Jr. for allegedly committing a violation of the terms and conditions of his probation in connection with his 2015 conviction in a domestic violence case.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds said the 38-year-old Falig failed to obey all CNMI laws in that he was arrested last June 8 for the charges of illegal possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of ammunition.

According to Probation Officer Oscar C. Torres, defendant’s probation will expire on July 13, 2018.

According to an amended information filed in the Superior Court, on June 7, 2016 on Saipan Falig unlawfully possessed methamphetamine or “ice” and a Glock .40 caliber magazine containing 15 rounds of Smith and Wesson ammunition.

Falig signed a plea deal with the government. He pleaded guilty to the offenses of assault and criminal mischief.

In July 2015, Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio slapped Falig with a one-year prison term for slashing the tire and scratching with a knife the vehicle of his then-pregnant girlfriend and threatening to kill her outside a bar in Garapan in November 2014.

Kim-Tenorio gave Falig 230 days of credit for time served.

Upon release from prison, the defendant was placed on supervised probation for three years.

According to the plea agreement, on Nov. 26, 2014 on Saipan, Falig threatened the victim and damaged her vehicle with a knife.

In March 2014, a federal court jury acquitted Falig of the charges that he distributed “ice” on Saipan.