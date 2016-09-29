October declared Fire Prevention Month

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2016

Tag: , , ,
From left, CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita, and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero during the proclamation of October as Fire Prevention Month. (Jon Perez)

From left, CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita, and Department of Public Safety Commissioner Robert Guerrero during the proclamation of October as Fire Prevention Month. (Jon Perez)

A total of 2,081 suppression calls were made and responded to by the CNMI Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services in 2015.

Sixteen of the said suppression calls were structure fires, nine vehicle fires, 1,912 debris fires and suppression assistance, and 136 wildfires, according to the document proclaiming October to be Fire Prevention Month, which was signed by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres yesterday at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multipurpose Center.

Fire departments in the U.S. responded to 1,240,000 fires in 2015, where 357,000 were structure fires causing 3,240 civilian fire fatalities.

According to national statistics provided by the proclamation, working smoke alarms critically lessen the risks of death by fire by half. Smoke alarms also alert the authorities of fire every 86 seconds, and half of home fire deaths resulted from fires reported at night between 11pm and 7am, when most people are asleep.

CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services Commissioner Clyde Norita shares that first responders are already going the extra mile in serving the community.

“Our first responders go out and educate our community about fire safety because at the end of the day, if they don’t practice fire safety, we’re going to have to respond and fight the fire. And when you fight the fire we don’t know what is behind that. People could be injured already or death could occur,” he said. “We go to the schools and teach children about fire safety”

During the weekend, the CNMI DFEMS goes through residential areas to install smoke detectors, which is a program of the American Red Cross NMI Chapter.

“Every Saturday we are going to go out to the villages and inspect houses for fire safety and install smoke alarms. It’s a Red Cross program, and they’re providing 500 smoke alarms. If they have a smoke alarm and it is not working, we have a thousand batteries to replace them,” shared Norita.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

Joseph Attao: Knight becomes a soldier

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Tropical Depression Chaba passes through the Marianas

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By
0

Cultural Heritage Month Symposium raises importance of culture

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Convicted child molester Calvo out of prison by May

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 28, 2016, 10:06 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune