Ol'Aces prevail in opener of outdoor league

Posted on Sep 12 2016

The Ol’Aces’ Jeff Deleon Guerrero splits the defense of GMI Market’s Jose Doseo, left, and Angelo Factor during the third quarter of their game in the opening of MIBF outdoor league last Saturday at the San Antonio court. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The Ol’Aces won the opening game in the Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League after easing past GMI Market, 79-65, last Saturday at the San Antonio court.

The Ol’Aces built a double-digit lead in the first half and withstood GMI Market’s fourth-quarter rally to prevail in their debut game in the open division.

The first half of the league opener ended with the Ol’Aces enjoying a 41-19 advantage. The eventual winners raced to a promising advantage after converting several outside shots in the second quarter. The Ol’Aces knocked in three triples in the second canto with Freddie Pelisamen, Preston Basa, and Barcinas nailing one each. The team’s two starters—Jack Lizama and Nak Nakashima—also hit a couple of baskets to give the Ol’Aces control of the match.

While the Ol’Aces were on target in the first 20 minutes of play, GMI Market struggled offensive, as it had no players making more than one shot in each of the first two quarters.

The Ol’Aces then continued their good shooting early in the third period to up their lead to as much as 25, 46-21, before GMI Market brought the deficit down to a manageable number, 46-60.

Greg Sison, who made his debut on Saipan, tried to keep GMI Market in the match in the third and anchored the team’s late push in the final canto. His 10 markers in the fourth period alone moved GMI Market within 7, 63-70, with about three minutes left in the match.

However, a short 6-0 scoring run from the Ol’Aces on Pelisamen’s back-to-back fastbreak baskets and Basa’s layup foiled GMI Market’s comeback bid. GMI drilled only one basket after threatening the Ol’Aces, while Pelisamen capped his team’s double-digit victory with a triple at the buzzer.

Pelisamen had a team-high 18 points, while Greg Sison fired 20 markers to lead GMI Market.

First Game
Ol’Aces 79 — Pelisamen 18, Lizama 14, Nakashima 10, Basa 9, Paulino 7, De Leon Guerrero 6, Barcinas 5, Iguel 4.

GMI Market 65 — G. Sison 20, P. Factor 16, Fidelino 9, Alipio 7, M. Sison 5, Doseo 4, Romo 2, Senupe 2, A. Factor 2.

Scoring by quarters: 18-10, 41-19, 60-46, 79-65.

Roselyn Monroyo
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

