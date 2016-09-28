Ol’Aces still perfect; 5-Star shines

The Ol’Aces stretched their streak to three, while 5-Star Construction got its first win in the Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League last Monday night at the San Antonio court.

The Ol’Aces pounded MGNEL Construction in the curtain-raiser, 92-68, while 5-Star Construction had a similar easy victory over the Chinese Association in the second game, 88-47.

Sans big man Jack Lizama, the Ol’Aces were challenged by MGNEL Construction in the first half before pulling away in the second. The O’Aces were only ahead by five at the break, 40-35, but managed to pad the lead to 19 by the end of the third, 69-50, thanks to Preston Basa’s 3-point shooting.

The Marianas High School coach knocked in three triples in the pivotal third period, which Jesus Iguel capped with his own shot from the parking lot to lift the Ol’Aces to the double-digit advantage. Freddie Pelisamen also contributed in the breakaway, adding 6 points, while three other Ol’Aces players scored in the third for the team’s balance offense.

The Ol’Aces went on to keep their big lead with Andrew Palino and Romeo Iginoef putting the finishing touches on the team’s 24-point victory. Palino and Iginoef combined for 12 of the Ol’Aces’ last 14 markers.

Iguel and Pelisamen top-scored in the Ol’Aces’ third straight win after firing 13 points each, while Iginoef also hit double figures with his 12 markers. Nak Nakashima and Dan Barcinas added 11 and 10, respectively, while Basa and Palino combined for 17 more points for the leading Ol’Aces.

In the second game, 5-Stars Construction was in control of the match right from the get-go en route to a 41-point win over the Chinese Association (0-2).

Angelo Fernando, Franklin Macahito, and Zack Babauta suited up for 5-Star Construction for the first time and helped their team recover from its debut loss to the San Antonio Patriots, 54-82.

Meanwhile, action in the inaugural league will continue tonight with GMI Market (1-1) taking on Duenas Compound (1-0) in the first game at 6:30pm. In the second match at 8pm, the Chinese Association will be pitted against the Patriots.

First Game

Ol’Aces 92— Iguel 13, Pelisamen 13, Iginoef 12, Nakashima 11, Barcinas 10, Basa 9, Palino 8, Sablan 5, Villacrusis 3.

MGNEL Construction 68 — Ferrer 16, Asuhan 15, Aguon 8, Paragados 7, De Guzman 6, Isip 5, Rueda 4, Tabora 3.

Scoring by quarters: 17-14, 40-35, 69-50, 92-68.