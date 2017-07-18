‘One-strike rule’ eyed for law enforcers

If Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) has his way, the CNMI would have zero tolerance for law enforcers who use illegal drugs. In fact, he wants a “one strike and you’re out” statute for law enforcers.

Toward this end, Hofschneider introduced last week a bill that will give no second chances if a law enforcement officer is found positive for illegal drug use, which means instant termination for the offending officer.

Senate Bill 20-51 seeks to establish a “zero tolerance, one-strike rule” for law enforcement personnel in the CNMI who test positive for drug use.

The bill states that, according to Public Law 18-47, law enforcement officers must submit to random drug tests to rid the enforcement offices of drug use. In conjunction with the bill, any law enforcement officer who tests positive for cocaine, marijuana, opiates, amphetamines, and phencyclidines “shall immediately be terminated.”

“Any law enforcement officer…who tests positive for the use of a controlled substance shall be immediately dismissed of their employment,” states the bill.

The bill has yet to be voted on by the Senate, but a member of the House of Representatives has been vocal of his support on social media.

There is already a law that requires government employees to undergo drug tests. Public Law 18-47 mandates that randomly selected employees must surrender to breath tests for alcohol and urine tests for cocaine, marijuana, opiates, amphetamines, and phencyclidine.

The employees would be selected by random methods such as a random number table or a computer-based random number generator that is matched with an employee’s social security number, payroll ID number, or others.

While PL 18-47 fails to specify the sanction if a law enforcement officer is found positive for drugs, SB 20-51 seeks to rectify that.

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

  • RussMason

    This is a very good idea if it is restricted to ice (methamphetamine) or other hard drugs. I am far more tolerant of pot smoking if the officer is in a private residence and off-duty.

    • Bananarepublic670

      in other words, you are fine with law enforcement being law breakers, so long as you disagree with the law. The law according to Russ…

    • Dominic Pangelinan

      Russ,
      Do you have a 420 prescription else where? Not CNMI, not legal just yet.

  • Fabian Indy

    The judge listens to reason, just like god do….lol…so why just strike out regardless….that means no one will listen to your reason? listen and understand, and just don’t hammer on other peoples information about how the person get into the drug situation….have some mercy on those who resort to drugs because of marital problem, or other problems that even god forgives…..just saying.

    • deoppressolibres

      What is being initially targeted here are people that carry guns. It is bad enough that past problems with this same group of people over the years involving crimes and deaths using their Govt. issued firearms without adding drugs into the mix and have a cop or other “cracked” out out of control person going ballistics and gong on a shooting spree. (This goes for private cit. with long guns)

  • Joey Boy

    Drug-testing for all Tinian Mayor’s Office employees!

  • Wake Up Cnmi

    While we are at it, lets look at the current 10-20 strike rule for drug dealers/users of the public. Seems like everyone convicted of dealing or using illegal drugs get a slap on the back of their hand and are released to continue their habits.

  • Slowthinker

    Balance to keep peace!

  • Dominic Pangelinan

    Say PTSD!!!?

