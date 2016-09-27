OPA to conduct presentation on campaign finance, reporting

The Office of the Public Auditor will be conducting presentations on campaign finance and reporting on the islands of Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. The dates and times for each of the presentations are as follows:

Saipan: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016

6pm-8pm

Multipurpose Center, Susupe

Rota: Monday, Oct. 3, 2016

5pm-7pm

Northern Marianas College-Rota Campus

Tinian: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016

1pm-3pm

Northern Marianas College-Tinian Campus

Given the statutory restrictions relating to campaign spending and reporting, all candidates and their treasurers are strongly urged to attend. (PR)