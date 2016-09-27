OPA to conduct presentation on campaign finance, reporting
The Office of the Public Auditor will be conducting presentations on campaign finance and reporting on the islands of Saipan, Rota, and Tinian. The dates and times for each of the presentations are as follows:
Saipan: Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016
6pm-8pm
Multipurpose Center, Susupe
Rota: Monday, Oct. 3, 2016
5pm-7pm
Northern Marianas College-Rota Campus
Tinian: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016
1pm-3pm
Northern Marianas College-Tinian Campus
Given the statutory restrictions relating to campaign spending and reporting, all candidates and their treasurers are strongly urged to attend. (PR)