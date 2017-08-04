Open letter

By
|
Posted on Aug 04 2017

Tag: , , ,

Buenas yan hafa ada, chairman Francisco M. Borja of the Senate Committee on Resources, Economic Development & Programs:

On behalf of Matua Council for Chamorro Advancement, I humbly take this opportunity this morning to once again reiterate our opposition to the intent of Senate Bill 20-35 authored by Senate President Arnold Palacios. This public policy, as it is written, is centered around and more toward the best interest of investors.

Again, a 75-year lease on public land is too long and definitely against the best interest of the beneficiaries of all public lands as this will deprive the future generations of Chamorro children the opportunity to participate in the disposition and management of their trust land.

We continue to advocate that this type of legislation impacts the core mandate of our policies and disposition of public lands that bore responsibility toward the beneficiaries. We must continue to be cognizant that one of the fundamental values of our agreement with the United States of America under the Covenant §805—which is one of the foundations to our established relationship—is the management and disposition of public lands.

We recognize that effort of the REDP Committee in taking this issue to the beneficiaries on Saipan, including Luta and Tinian, to allow the beneficiaries residing in the respective islands an opportunity to comment on this significant piece of legislation.

However, I believe the committee must also provide public hearings outside the NMI to allow the beneficiaries who are temporarily residing elsewhere the opportunity to provide comments and recommendation to the members of this honorable committee on the intentions of S.B. 20-35.

Again, it is our fervent hope that the members thoroughly and carefully review and evaluate the impact of this legislation on our people, especially on the future generation of beneficiaries of our scarce and invaluable asset – land. We must also be cognizant that even the United States government makes these lands invaluable in securing its national security as espoused by the U.S. Department of Defense policy in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Legislature must allow for the existing public leases to expire as intended. This will allow for better negotiating options by the government on behalf of and in the best interest of the beneficiaries. To allow the existing leases—such as Fiesta Resort, Kanoa Resort, Mariana Resort, Hyatt Regency, Coral Ocean Point, Palms Resort, etc.—to be automatically renewed is an example of exploitation.

We must engage our discussions on what more direct benefits for the beneficiaries can be achieved from these current and future investors of our public lands other than just outright lease.

Additionally, the Legislature must define what is “reasonable compensation.” The language and standard in this bill is vague and broad. This allows DPL and prospective lessee to define what is reasonable compensation. This in itself is blatantly exploitative language in public policy and not protecting the best interest of the beneficiaries.

The Legislature is aware that for decades DPL and MPLT continue to argue to define what is “reasonable expense” that DPL continues to expend millions of dollars of trust funds in support of its “administrative expense,” and what is “reasonable” by DPL to transfer to MPLT for investments on behalf of and in the best interest of the beneficiaries. This scenario has become a contested issue, including the most recent definition on what should and should not be transferred to MPLT (e.g., settlement monies from the DPL vs Kan Pacific/IPI). This is a typical example of exploitation and against ensuring the best interest of the beneficiaries of public lands.

It is our advocacy intent that when we oppose public policy, we also provide for recommendations. As such the following are some areas of recommendation for the members of the REDP committee and the Legislature to consider:

1. Revisit the language in the public land leases on “assignment” provisions. This provision has been exploited in the last decade and more obviously pervasive in the recent public land lease assignment transactions. Public policy should instead remove this provision and revert it to DPL for disposition of the land.

2. Revisit language on DPL’s appraised value at “not less than 10 percent” when executing public land leases. That public policy should ensure that appraised value of public land lease “should not be less than 90 percent of the appraised value.” And if there is no sufficient economic valuation on the respective public land, then public policy must ensure the greatest amount possible for the land in such language “should not be less than $100 per square meters.” As we have witnessed, public land leases have been assessed merely 10 cents per square meters on a 30,000 square meters of public land in Obyan, a culturally sensitive site and land for possible future economic development.

3. Revisit the language that allowed DPL to make radical changes to public land policies and regulations on the treatment of public land through only 120 days of administrative rule making. This should define what can be done administratively and legislatively (i.e. management and disposition of our 150 feet shoreline and what type of land can be assessed a parking facility land lease fee, etc.). This abuse of authority was most obvious in the recent disposition of public land enumerated in the March 28, 2017, administrative rule that is now effective on July 28, 2017. DPL should not be allowed to reduce its public information to a three-sentence notice in the media and without ample time for input because a 30-day comment period is grossly insufficient.

4. The Legislature (with comments from the beneficiaries) must define what is “reasonable administrative expenses” to expend trust monies, and must submit DPL’s budget to the Legislature for appropriation, the same as any department and agency of the government. It should not be reduced to “for information purposes only.”

5. The Legislature must repeal Public Law 15-2 because this is what’s enabling DPL to abuse and mismanage public lands—resources that are in trust on behalf of the beneficiaries. Decision-making should not be reduced to two individuals, the DPL secretary and governor. The Legislature must put back the governing board as it did with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

6. DPL must ensure transparency and accountability in the expenditure of trust monies. The Legislature must ensure that DPL provides a platform for the beneficiaries to access information on its expenditure—such as capital purchases, information on the need for professional staff and administrative staff—to ensure DPL’s annual program objective and policy is consistent with its mission and purpose.

In closing, here is a scenario or a foresight of S.B. 20-35 if this legislation becomes law this year. It would mean that a Chamorro child born in 2017 would not have the opportunity to participate in the management and disposition of their trust land until 2092 or have attained their 75th birthday—if they outlive this longer lease term and are not suffering from early state of dementia and/or Alzheimer to make prudent and reasonable decisions. It is critically important that engaging the stakeholders to define the current problems is the way to create positive solutions.

I remain humble and look forward for the consideration of this honorable committee to disapprove S.B. 20-35 and embark on further public engagements to discuss positive options to this proposed bill to reach a comprehensive legislation that will ensure greatest protection and benefit for the generations of Chamorro children, including your grandchildren who are ultimately the beneficiaries of public lands.

Liana M.S. Hofschneider
President/founding member
Matua Council for Chamorro Advancement

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Liana M.S. Hofschneider Author

Related Posts

FBI engages businesses in Guam

Posted On Jul 28 2017
, By

New law limits number of shooting ranges, galleries

Posted On Jul 28 2017
, By

Garapan Fishing Base eyed by developers

Posted On Jul 21 2017
, By
1

Land use plan in the works

Posted On Jul 20 2017
, By
  • jun

    “Decision-making should not be reduced to two individuals, the DPL secretary and governor. ”

    Your request above will fall on deaf ears again and the governor and his cronies will continue on with their agendas.

    • Magahaga

      Your statement may be true and it’s unfortunate that that’s how the citizens view the Government… sad but true.

      Ultimately, it’s the people who will decide on the fate of all elected and appointed; and that includes the governor and his cabinet members…from Land exploiters to grave diggers.

      Peace!

      • jun

        Unfortunately, with all the resources via the government funding and BS, our elected few will continue representing us at the CNMI legislature. But the good thing about discussing or complaining about our situation is at least we are addressing the issues affecting us.

  • Ioanes

    For Pala`’s legislation to sail is to amend pertinent constitutional provision on lease term lest it’s an exercise in futility! It’s the supremacy of laws Mr. Pala` must learn.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 8, 2017

Posted On Aug 08 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 7, 2017

Posted On Aug 07 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS revives band program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

Research: Nutrition information, food demo affect eating habits of children

Posted On Aug 08 2017

NMC ties up with University of Alaska on social work program

Posted On Aug 08 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 8, 2017, 7:07 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 74%
wind speed: 1 m/s SW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:01 AM
sunset: 6:44 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune