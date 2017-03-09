Opening a bank account

This week, the Office of the Attorney General’s “Consumer Caution Corner” addresses considerations consumers should evaluate when deciding where to open a bank account.

Banks and credit unions are safe places to keep your money. Banks also offer services like loans and check cashing. If you have an account, these services might be less expensive than at other places.

How do I choose a bank or credit union?

Compare the services and fees at a few banks and credit unions. Go to the website or visit in person. Find out what the fee is if you:

• Have a checking account

• Use a debit card

• Get cash from ATMs at other banks

• Have less money in your account than the bank requires

• Spend more money than you have in your account

Compare the answers. Find the bank or credit union that meets your needs.

How do I avoid fees on my accounts?

• Stay above the required “minimum balance.” That is the amount of money the bank requires you to keep in your account. If you cannot meet the requirement, you might choose a different account or choose another bank.

• Use your bank’s ATMs to get cash. If you go to an ATM from another bank, you might have to pay fees – to your bank and to the other bank.

• Spend only the money that you have. Some accounts will let you use your debit card even after your checking account is empty. Spending more money than you have is called “overdrawing” your account. It always means you will pay big fees.

• Write down the money you spend or take out of the bank. Then subtract what you spend or withdraw from the balance, or the amount of money in your account. That will show how much money you have left to spend.

Each week, the OAG’s Consumer Protection Education Program aims to provide consumers and businesses with the “know-how” to identify and protect themselves from unfair trade practices and marketplace schemes. If you would like to file a consumer complaint, please pick up a form at the OAG (on Capital Hill) or request one by email from consumer_counsel@cnmioag.org. After completing the consumer complaint, please submit it by email or in-person.

We cannot act as your private attorney. If you need legal assistance, we will recommend that you contact a private attorney or legal aid organization. We cannot give legal advice or act as your private attorney.

Michael J. Cyganek is consumer counsel of the Office of the Attorney General.