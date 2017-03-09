THE CONSUMER CAUTION CORNER

Opening a bank account

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2017

Tag: , , ,

This week, the Office of the Attorney General’s “Consumer Caution Corner” addresses considerations consumers should evaluate when deciding where to open a bank account.

Banks and credit unions are safe places to keep your money. Banks also offer services like loans and check cashing. If you have an account, these services might be less expensive than at other places.

How do I choose a bank or credit union?

Compare the services and fees at a few banks and credit unions. Go to the website or visit in person. Find out what the fee is if you:

• Have a checking account

• Use a debit card

• Get cash from ATMs at other banks

• Have less money in your account than the bank requires

• Spend more money than you have in your account
Compare the answers. Find the bank or credit union that meets your needs.

How do I avoid fees on my accounts?

• Stay above the required “minimum balance.” That is the amount of money the bank requires you to keep in your account. If you cannot meet the requirement, you might choose a different account or choose another bank.

• Use your bank’s ATMs to get cash. If you go to an ATM from another bank, you might have to pay fees – to your bank and to the other bank.

• Spend only the money that you have. Some accounts will let you use your debit card even after your checking account is empty. Spending more money than you have is called “overdrawing” your account. It always means you will pay big fees.

• Write down the money you spend or take out of the bank. Then subtract what you spend or withdraw from the balance, or the amount of money in your account. That will show how much money you have left to spend.

Each week, the OAG’s Consumer Protection Education Program aims to provide consumers and businesses with the “know-how” to identify and protect themselves from unfair trade practices and marketplace schemes. If you would like to file a consumer complaint, please pick up a form at the OAG (on Capital Hill) or request one by email from consumer_counsel@cnmioag.org. After completing the consumer complaint, please submit it by email or in-person.
We cannot act as your private attorney. If you need legal assistance, we will recommend that you contact a private attorney or legal aid organization. We cannot give legal advice or act as your private attorney.

Michael J. Cyganek is consumer counsel of the Office of the Attorney General.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
MICHAEL J. CYGANEK Author

Related Posts

Dismissal sought for AG’s suit

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

‘AG’s duties in reviewing contracts needs clarification’

Posted On Mar 08 2017
, By

No hearing on Carolinian marriage custom issue as OAG withdraws motion

Posted On Mar 07 2017
, By
0

March is ‘Everyday Heroes’ Month

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
  • American LoneWolf

    Do you have money? Do you have a bank account? If the answers to these questions are ‘yes’ and ‘no’ respectively, then you should open a bank account. If not, don’t. Thanks, Attorney General’s Office, for your grand insight. Now do some actual work.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Community Briefs - March 6, 2017

Posted On Mar 06 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2017, 12:37 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 4 m/s SE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 7:29 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune