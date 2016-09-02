Opening of MIBF outdoor caging moved to Sept. 10

The Mariana Islands Basketball Federation will kick off the Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League on Sept. 10 instead of this Monday at the San Antonio basketball court.

The kickoff date was changed to give way to repair works at the venue.

All interested teams are asked to be present at the final meeting scheduled for September 8 at 5:30pm at the Gilbert C. Ada conference room.

The league will have two divisions: open and masters (40 years old and above). Only the first 10 teams (in each division) to register and complete the league’s requirements will be allowed to play. Entry fee is $400.

MIBF is looking to hold games in the open division on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays with two matches set for every playing day. Masters games are likely to be played every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

For more information, contact Preston Basa at 989-2516 or Boy Garcia at 989-6386. (PR)