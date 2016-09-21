Operation Valiant Shield well under way in the Marianas

By
|
Posted on Sep 21 2016

Tag: , , ,

ABOARD THE USS RONALD REAGAN—Operation Valiant Shield, a U.S. joint exercise consisting of the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Coast Guard, is well under way in the seas off Guam.

Starting last Sept. 12, the two-week long exercises have been going on every two years.

USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) Commanding Officer Capt. Buzz Donnelly said Valiant Shield is the U.S.’s largest maritime exercise with joint forces.

“It is really our opportunity to come together with the U.S. Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard along with the Navy and operate as one cohesive unit exercising our tactics from one end of the spectrum to the other for one dedicated two week period,“ he said during an interview with the media yesterday.

He said Valiant Shield’s goal is to increase efficiency in operations amongst the various armed service branches.

“Typically, we are disaggregated and are split up conducting real world operations throughout the entire Pacific Asiatic region,” said Donnelly.

The USS Ronald Reagan is not the only naval carrier that is conducting Valiant Shield, but the group is more focused on tactical amphibious operations.

“In addition to Carrier Strike Group 5 and Battle Force Seventh Fleet, which is centered around a carrier strike group, we also have Expeditionary Strike Group 7, which is the Seventh Fleet’s expeditionary group. [The group] embarks marines and conducts amphibious operations. They’re centered around the USS Bonhomme Richard, which sails out of Sasabo, Japan,” said Donnelly.

According to Donnelly, the USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship of the Seventh Pacific Fleet, along with other significant roles.

“The USS Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Battle Force Seventh Fleet, or Carrier Strike Group 5. We serve as the center of our maritime strike capability of the Pacific Fleet. On board we have the admiral and his staff, along with the Carrier Air Wing 5, and Cruiser Squadron Group 15. The Ronald Reagan serves as the core of that along with our other nine ships, providing the maritime capability,” said Donnelly. “Here at Valiant Shield, we are providing the strike capability for the U.S. Navy working in this joint exercise including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Coast Guard.”

As well as being the center of the maritime capability of the Pacific Fleet, the USS Ronald Reagan is also the Navy’s only fore deployed aircraft carrier and the only fore deployed strike group.

“As fore deployed to the Seventh Fleet, we are always on station. Out at sea, we spend typically about 90 days at sea at a time and we do that several times a year as a strike group patrolling from the Western Pacific to as far as the Indian Ocean as necessary representing the U.S. and serving the Seventh Fleet’s interests.”

The USS Ronald Reagan has 3,100 members permanently assigned to the ship, which includes necessary roles such as ship maintenance, engineering systems, flight deck management, and cooks. All in all along with those participating in the exercises, the USS Ronald Reagan has 5,000 personnel.

The USS Ronald Reagan is a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier in the service of the U.S. Navy. The ninth ship of her class, she is named in honor of former President Ronald Reagan, President of the United States from 1981 to 1989.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Navy, Air Force to conduct training at W-517, FDM

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Navy, Air Force to Conduct Training at W-517, FDM

Posted On Sep 05 2016
, By

Coast Guard to conduct training at W-517

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Air Force, Navy to conduct training at FDM, W-517

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 21, 2016, 1:24 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 40°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 77%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:14 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune