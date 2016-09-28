Our perilous election

Take a moment and think about the words to The Star Spangled Banner.

Can you remember them? It begins with “Oh say can you see?”

If you knew the true facts, and applied them to what’s happening today, you might possibly be moved by what they revealed.

Francis Scott Key, who penned the words to our national anthem, was onboard a ship not far from Baltimore, out in Chesapeake Bay, watching the “perilous fight” at Fort McHenry.

The British ships were furiously bombarding the fort, and the ragtag American army bravely fought, and held the ground.

However, what mattered most to Mr. Key was that our flag, “Old Glory”: should not be destroyed, nor be shot down by the British. The Stars and Stripes must, above all, be preserved.

Despite the furious onslaught, our tattered little flag still bravely flew from its mast.

In the end, the British forces withdrew, Fort McHenry was saved, and another step toward the preservation of our fragile nation was taken.

This occurred during the war of 1812, perhaps our least-known, but most important, war. It was important because the United States was now a nation, and under siege from the British—still smarting from defeat some 30 years earlier.

The British set fire to the White House and President Madison (all five feet of him) took to his horse and purposefully rode to instill courage in our troops. He was a brave and unsung hero, that Madison.

But the war didn’t end there. It continued through 1814, when well-drilled British troops attacked New Orleans. These were the same troops who would later fight Napoleon at Waterloo and win.

However, under the command of General Andrew Jackson, our troops whipped the Brits.

All the more astonishing was that ordinary citizens and Native Americans stood shoulder-to-shoulder in defense of our young nation. If we ever became a nation of diversity under peril, it was during that fight.

Few were trained militia; most were ordinary hunters with guns and untrained as soldiers. But they could shoot squirrels; and if they could shoot a squirrel, a British conscript in a red coat was not much of a challenge.

The United States won the war of 1812, and Key’s poem later became the words to our national anthem. We won the war of 1812 and our flag is still fluttering aloft on thousands of flagpoles.

However, today we have another “perilous fight.”

It is not as clear-cut as the War of 1812, but far more dangerous to our republic. It is dangerous because all could be lost to our enemies—both foreign and domestic.

There are many souls who dearly love the United States and what it represents: freedom and opportunity for all.

But it’s not that simple.

In fact, much of what has gone on in our recent history has been shrouded in secrecy; so much so that the average person is unaware at how deep and pervasive it is. And, if you’re unaware of the truth, it’s because you’re not supposed to know it.

I will forego the details of many national tragedies; that is, the JFK assassination and those of RFK and the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

What was not reported, however, was the Israeli attack on our USS Liberty, nor of the sailors who died in the attack. Nor was the Iran/Contra affair, where guns and drugs were exchanged under the cloak of secrecy. Few know the real truth behind the 1993 attack on the WTC, nor of the bombings at the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. It’s a long list, including what truly happened on 9/11.

Regardless of your personal feelings about these incidents, they all occurred and they were witnessed by ordinary people.

Now we are on the eve of the most important presidential election ever held in the USA. Our country is at stake; and the forces of darkness (responsible for many of the incidents listed above) may prevail.

What makes this election particularly worrisome is that, within the U.S. government, the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and many political leaders in the legislative and executive branches of government, are complicit. Even worse, they are virtually immune from prosecution.

In other words, the fix was in; and the fix has been in through several administrations.

And yet all is not lost.

The House of Representatives has begun to issue subpoenas against those who refused to testify, and a subpoena cannot be ignored. As well, several representatives have put a number of people on the hotseat, including Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch and James Comey. They can’t ignore a congressional subpoena and they can’t take the Fifth.

Here comes Donald Trump

Regardless of what you think of him personally, he represents a clean break with business-as-usual. He is not beholden to special interests, to lobbyists, nor to Wall Street. He speaks his own truth—sometimes too arrogantly—but he’s not a puppet for the globalists (George Soros, the Rockefellers, the Rothschilds, and the Bilderberg Society) the way many officials are. Because there’s money on the table, and a lot of it.

In case you missed it, our government has been bought and paid for by outside interests, often by Mrs. Clinton’s Department of State, via the Clinton Foundation. Billions were taken in, often for “access” to important people.

Yet, if Mr. Trump is elected, there’s no way to know if he would be a good president.

Many had high hopes for Barack Obama, who took office in 2009. His presidency has been a disaster; and he alone is to blame for the millions of illegal aliens pouring into our country and for the racial destabilization of many U.S. cities. It’s as though President Obama wants the USA destroyed—by enemies, foreign and domestic.

That is why this election is so important.

It has been widely reported that a Clinton presidency would be tantamount to “Obama’s third term” and that there would be war with Russia, and that Syrian and Somali refugees would continue to enter the U.S. in droves.

If the union is to be preserved, Trump is our only hope. Hillary and her cohorts in government went over to the dark side long ago. She must not be elected.

To be fair, I watched the first presidential debate, and Mrs. Clinton did pretty well. I have a grudging admiration for her ability to speak.

But I just don’t trust her.

