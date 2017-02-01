Overloaded outlet triggers fire

Firefighters spray water into the building of Kevin’s Mart on Tun Segundo Street in Chalan Kanoa. Arson investigators determined that an overloaded multi-plug outlet caused the blaze. The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services considers this case closed. (Derek Gersonde)

An overloaded multi-plug outlet reportedly triggered the huge fire that engulfed Kevin's Mart on Tun Segundo Street corner P. Yobbo Avenue next to the U.S. Postal Office in Chalan Kanoa early yesterday morning.

An overloaded multi-plug outlet reportedly triggered the huge fire that engulfed Kevin’s Mart on Tun Segundo Street corner P. Yobbo Avenue next to the U.S. Postal Office in Chalan Kanoa early yesterday morning.

No one was reported injured during the blaze that was reported at 3:21am and placed under control at 6am, according to Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services spokesman Derek Gersonde.

Gersonde said the fire was caused by an overloaded multi-plug outlet in the dining area, where multiple slow cookers had been plugged overnight.

Saipan Tribune learned that the dining area is called Kevin’s Local Café, which is located on the ground floor of the two-story, semi-concrete building where Kevin’s Mart is located.

No one was inside the building as it was closed at the time, witnesses said.

Gersonde said DFEMS received a call from the Department of Public Safety at 3:21am about the fire at Kevin’s Mart.

Gersonde said firefighters from Susupe, Garapan, and Kagman fire stations responded to the location and arrived two minutes after the call.

DFEMS dispatcher then contacted the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. and the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting for assistance.

CUC shut off the power in the area and activated the fire hydrants. ARFF firefighters used their water tanker to extinguish the blaze.

Gersonde said preliminary investigation conducted by a DFEMS arson investigation unit revealed that it was a fully engulfed structure fire.

Gersonde said the fire originated in the southwest corner of the dining area.

On the second floor of the building are furniture and offices for Kevin’s and Tang Corp., a construction company, Saipan Tribune learned.

An employee said some workers for Kevin’s Local Café were about to report to work past 3am when they saw fire in the building.

The employee said police and firefighters stopped the workers from going inside the building.

Firefighters and police officers blocked vehicles travelling on Beach Road from entering Tun Segundo Street. The post office remained open yesterday as firefighters have already controlled the blaze by 6am.

Businessman Ting Jiang Tang, also known as Kevin, owns Kevin’s Mart, Kevin’s Local Café, and Tang Corp. He was at the scene early yesterday morning.

Kevin’s Mart opened in August 2012. A movie house used to be located in that building.

Last Dec. 22, a fire of unknown cause burned a semi-concrete apartment on Tupak Street corner Tokcha Avenue in Susupe, displacing several construction workers.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

    Believe it or not, Kevin’s Store was named after the owner’s son, not the owner. The owner’s English name is Wayne, but many people assumed that his name was Kevin because of the store name. Unfortunate what happened, but glad no one was hurt. Unplug those appliances! I suspect that a proper surge protector was not used.

