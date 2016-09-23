Ownership of Northern Islands submerged lands transferred to CNMI

A memorandum of agreement that establishes certain terms and conditions of management of the Northern Islands submerged lands was signed by the CNMI government and federal officials yesterday during the fourth day of the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force Meeting Marianas at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed for the Commonwealth, while Department of Interior Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Interior Affairs Lorie Faeth and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Assistant Administrator for Fisheries Eileen Sobeck represented the U.S. government.

The MOA is one of the final steps for the transfer of the submerged lands around the islands of Uracas, Maug, and Asuncion and associated mineral rights to the CNMI. The MOA also lays out roles and responsibilities of the CNMI, NOAA Fisheries, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the preservation and protection of the natural resources of the Marianas Trench Marine National movement.

Torres recognizes and credits those who have made the MOA signing possible.

“This MOA is the result of a great working relationship between the CNMI, NOAA, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” he said. “We are now on the final stretch of regaining a significant part of our cultural heritage and reinforcing our commitment to preserving and protecting our natural resources in the Northern Islands, and I want to thank everyone who played a part in getting to this point.

Sobeck said that NOAA was proud to be a participant in the preservation of precious underwater natural resources. “NOAA Fisheries is pleased to partner in the announcement of another milestone in the transfer of submerged lands to the local government,” she said.

Sobeck even states that NOAA Fisheries is looking forward to maintaining a meaningful relationship. “This is an accomplishment borne of close collaboration and we look forward to continuing strong relationships as we work together to keep these incredible underwater natural resources sustainable and resilient.”

“This MOA represents a tremendous amount of collaboration and hard work between the two federal agencies in the commonwealth and this is a really important step toward transferring the submerged lands to the CNMI and it’s really important resources,” said Faeth. “It’s really an honor to be a part of this.”

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) extends his gratitude toward those involved in the MOA signing through a press release. “I want to thank Governor Torres and his team for successfully negotiating this agreement and their federal counterparts, including Ms. Eileen Sobeck, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries at the Department of Commerce and Ms. Lori Faeth, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs at the Department of Interior.”

The signing of the MOA would be followed by a 60-day congressional review, prior to which would be a patent execution.