Ownership of Northern Islands submerged lands transferred to CNMI

By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2016

Tag: , , ,
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, center, poses with, from left, All Islands Coral Reef Committee’s Fran Castro, Department of Interior Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs Lorie Faith, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Assistant Administrator Eileen Sobeck during the fourth day of the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force Meeting Marianas held yesterday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. (Erwin Encinares)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, center, poses with, from left, All Islands Coral Reef Committee’s Fran Castro, Department of Interior Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs Lorie Faith, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Assistant Administrator Eileen Sobeck during the fourth day of the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force Meeting Marianas held yesterday at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan. (Erwin Encinares)

A memorandum of agreement that establishes certain terms and conditions of management of the Northern Islands submerged lands was signed by the CNMI government and federal officials yesterday during the fourth day of the U.S. Coral Reef Task Force Meeting Marianas at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres signed for the Commonwealth, while Department of Interior Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Interior Affairs Lorie Faeth and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Assistant Administrator for Fisheries Eileen Sobeck represented the U.S. government.

The MOA is one of the final steps for the transfer of the submerged lands around the islands of Uracas, Maug, and Asuncion and associated mineral rights to the CNMI. The MOA also lays out roles and responsibilities of the CNMI, NOAA Fisheries, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the preservation and protection of the natural resources of the Marianas Trench Marine National movement.

Torres recognizes and credits those who have made the MOA signing possible.

“This MOA is the result of a great working relationship between the CNMI, NOAA, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” he said. “We are now on the final stretch of regaining a significant part of our cultural heritage and reinforcing our commitment to preserving and protecting our natural resources in the Northern Islands, and I want to thank everyone who played a part in getting to this point.

Sobeck said that NOAA was proud to be a participant in the preservation of precious underwater natural resources. “NOAA Fisheries is pleased to partner in the announcement of another milestone in the transfer of submerged lands to the local government,” she said.

Sobeck even states that NOAA Fisheries is looking forward to maintaining a meaningful relationship. “This is an accomplishment borne of close collaboration and we look forward to continuing strong relationships as we work together to keep these incredible underwater natural resources sustainable and resilient.”

“This MOA represents a tremendous amount of collaboration and hard work between the two federal agencies in the commonwealth and this is a really important step toward transferring the submerged lands to the CNMI and it’s really important resources,” said Faeth. “It’s really an honor to be a part of this.”

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) extends his gratitude toward those involved in the MOA signing through a press release. “I want to thank Governor Torres and his team for successfully negotiating this agreement and their federal counterparts, including Ms. Eileen Sobeck, Assistant Administrator for Fisheries at the Department of Commerce and Ms. Lori Faeth, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Affairs at the Department of Interior.”

The signing of the MOA would be followed by a 60-day congressional review, prior to which would be a patent execution.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

CNMI Civil Service Commission appreciates Torres’ strong support

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Karidat receives donation from BOG, Walmart

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

OAG asks court to strike plaintiffs’ scandalous statements

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune