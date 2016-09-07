PA Memos for Marine Corps Realignment Project starts

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2016

Tag: , , ,

PITI, Guam—Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas announces the start of a 45-day public comment phase for a Programmatic Agreement Memo associated with Marine Corps Realignment projects on Guam. PA Memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act.

Public comments will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2016 (Chamorro Standard Time) for PA Memo #2 (Revised): J-755 Urban Combat Training Project Design Studies (Formerly Andersen South Future Defense Policy Review Initiative (DPRI) Project Design Studies).

Interested members of the community may submit comments to criwebcomment@navy.mil. Hard copy comments may be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO) at the Guam Historic Resources Division Office, 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.

PA Memo #2 (Revised) proposes to conduct geotechnical and topographic surveys to support project design efforts for the future J-755 Urban Combat Training area within the bounds of Andersen South. This revised PA Memo replaces a prior version of PA Memo #2 dated Oct.10, 2013, and includes an additional area for design studies, which includes communication utilities within existing corridors that were not included in the previous version. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NAVFAC announces awarding of SDVOSB-MACC contracts

Posted On Jul 08 2016
, By

2 Programmatic Agreement Memos for Marine Corps realignment projects

Posted On Jun 21 2016
, By

NAVFAC Marianas receives award for exceeding all small business goals

Posted On May 13 2016
, By

Comment period ongoing for proposed projects at AAFB

Posted On Mar 02 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 6, 2016, 9:03 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:25 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune