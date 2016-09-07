PA Memos for Marine Corps Realignment Project starts

PITI, Guam—Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas announces the start of a 45-day public comment phase for a Programmatic Agreement Memo associated with Marine Corps Realignment projects on Guam. PA Memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act.

Public comments will be accepted through Oct. 15, 2016 (Chamorro Standard Time) for PA Memo #2 (Revised): J-755 Urban Combat Training Project Design Studies (Formerly Andersen South Future Defense Policy Review Initiative (DPRI) Project Design Studies).

Interested members of the community may submit comments to criwebcomment@navy.mil. Hard copy comments may be submitted to the State Historic Preservation Officer (SHPO) at the Guam Historic Resources Division Office, 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.

PA Memo #2 (Revised) proposes to conduct geotechnical and topographic surveys to support project design efforts for the future J-755 Urban Combat Training area within the bounds of Andersen South. This revised PA Memo replaces a prior version of PA Memo #2 dated Oct.10, 2013, and includes an additional area for design studies, which includes communication utilities within existing corridors that were not included in the previous version. (PR)