The Pacific Way: Bringing the region to your homes

SUVA, Fiji—Expect more dynamic stories about development in the Pacific to hit television screens across the region starting this week, following the regional launch of the 2016 season of the Pacific Community’s (SPC) flagship television programme, The Pacific Way.

The new season of the popular television programme was officially launched by SPC’s Deputy Director-General, Dr. Audrey Aumua, and television partner, Fiji Television Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Smith, at SPC’s Regional Office in Nabua, Fiji, today.

The event, attended by the organisation’s staff and representatives from development partners and media organisations, was hosted by prominent media personality and the show’s longtime anchor, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

“The Pacific Way has a proud history of presenting informative and entertaining content about the Pacific Islands, for the Pacific Islands, like no other TV show,” Aumua said at the launch.

“The show continues to be a great platform that allows us Pacific Islanders to share our heritage, our development challenges, our opportunities and our knowledge on issues that affect our region, our nations and our homes,” Dr Aumua added.

The production of the The Pacific Way began in 1995 with seed funding provided by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

It started as a trial for exchanging news stories, with one tape being circulated between the Cook Islands, Niue and Fiji but has since evolved into a weekly half-hour programme that is distributed to 19 television stations across the Pacific.

“The Pacific Way was one of the first programs we aired on Fiji One when we started in 1995 and 21 years on, the show continues to enable us to deliver compelling content about the Pacific to our audience,” Smith said.

The Pacific Way will broadcast on Fiji Television Limited’s Fiji One Channel at 8:15pm on Friday’s starting on Sept. 30.

Please check local TV guides for when the show will air near you. (PR)