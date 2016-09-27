The Pacific Way: Bringing the region to your homes

By
|
Posted on Sep 27 2016

Tag: , , ,

SUVA, Fiji—Expect more dynamic stories about development in the Pacific to hit television screens across the region starting this week, following the regional launch of the 2016 season of the Pacific Community’s (SPC) flagship television programme, The Pacific Way.

The new season of the popular television programme was officially launched by SPC’s Deputy Director-General, Dr. Audrey Aumua, and television partner, Fiji Television Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Smith, at SPC’s Regional Office in Nabua, Fiji, today.

The event, attended by the organisation’s staff and representatives from development partners and media organisations, was hosted by prominent media personality and the show’s longtime anchor, Lenora Qereqeretabua.

“The Pacific Way has a proud history of presenting informative and entertaining content about the Pacific Islands, for the Pacific Islands, like no other TV show,” Aumua said at the launch.

“The show continues to be a great platform that allows us Pacific Islanders to share our heritage, our development challenges, our opportunities and our knowledge on issues that affect our region, our nations and our homes,” Dr Aumua added.

The production of the The Pacific Way began in 1995 with seed funding provided by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

It started as a trial for exchanging news stories, with one tape being circulated between the Cook Islands, Niue and Fiji but has since evolved into a weekly half-hour programme that is distributed to 19 television stations across the Pacific.

“The Pacific Way was one of the first programs we aired on Fiji One when we started in 1995 and 21 years on, the show continues to enable us to deliver compelling content about the Pacific to our audience,” Smith said.

The Pacific Way will broadcast on Fiji Television Limited’s Fiji One Channel at 8:15pm on Friday’s starting on Sept. 30.

Please check local TV guides for when the show will air near you. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Flag state inspectors acquire knowledge on ship safety standards

Posted On Sep 26 2016
, By

Enforcing safety standards on domestic ships in the Pacific

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By

70th anniversary design challenge launched

Posted On Sep 21 2016
, By
0

SPC to send 3 squads to Palau for Micro Cup

Posted On Sep 16 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune