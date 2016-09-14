Pacific welcomes NZ PM’s future of fisheries funding

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

Pohnpei, FSM—A funding injection announced last Sept. 9 by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, John Key, in Pohnpei will provide a significant boost for a Pacific Roadmap aimed at ensuring sustainable development in Pacific Island fisheries.

Visiting Micronesia for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, Key has announced NZ$12.15 million to support sustainable coastal fisheries and aquaculture in the region.

The Pacific Community, through its Coastal and Oceanic Fisheries Programmes, will partner with the Forum Fisheries Agency and New Zealand’s Ministry for Primary Industries to implement the two new five-year initiatives.

The “Improving fisheries food security and sustainable livelihoods for Pacific Island communities” project will focus on improving fisheries governance in nations across the Pacific.

The “Sustainable Pacific Aquaculture Development” project will involve technical and scientific support for Pacific Islands to build business acumen, reduce aquatic biosecurity risks and increase the uptake of improved aquaculture practices.

“The contribution of New Zealand and Australia enables Pacific nations to step up action on the commitments and goals set by Pacific leaders; for their oceanic and coastal fisheries,” FFA Director General, James Movick, said at the launch, attended also by the Pacific Community director-general Dr. Colin Tukuitonga.

In welcoming the announcement by Key, Tukuitonga said the scale of the projects will make it possible to address complex issues affecting food security in Pacific Island communities.

“Over the next five years, we can expect to see traditional knowledge combined with new science to alleviate food security stress and improve health outcomes, for example through increasing the consumption of fresh fish, not tinned, to reduce the rates of non-communicable diseases,” Tukuitonga said.

At the 46th Forum, New Zealand committed a total of NZ$50 million to support fisheries management, and the work involved is well under way.

“FFA has appreciated working closely with New Zealand over the past six months to design several large scale projects to implement the FOF Roadmap, especially in terms of reforming the longline fishery for south Pacific albacore and improving catch documentation and port inspection standards,” Movick said.

“These new coastal and aquaculture projects complement that and stand to deliver a substantial benefit to fisheries management and development as a whole.”

The action to be led by SPC in the aquaculture project falls within the Coastal Fisheries Report card, while SPC’s Oceanic Fisheries Programme supports the technical work and engagement of FFA in the Tuna Fisheries Report card.

“The blend of goals and strategies in the Tuna and Coastal fisheries sectors provide the basis for report card updates. What is also clear is the commitments from Australia and New Zealand in these high-level spaces ensure traction and resourcing for Pacific nations to ensure they achieve the Fisheries they want,” FFA’s director general said.

The new coastal fisheries project will involve empowering fisheries staff and communities to implement more effective coastal fisheries and aquaculture management and Monitoring Control and Surveillance through updated legislation, better awareness of regulations and working closely together.

Anticipated outcomes of the five-year aquaculture project include more productive and economically sustainable aquaculture operations for species such as sea cucumber, seaweed and tilapia.

Increased uptake and adoption of improved aquaculture practices and better protection against biosecurity threats are also expected outcomes.

Tukuitonga said SPC was grateful for New Zealand Aid Programme support which made possible vital work to support inclusive and sustainable development in the Pacific.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Delicious poison

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By

Contest winners announced on Int’l Literacy Day

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By
0

Bonfire, storytelling kick off activities for Cultural Heritage Month

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Wallis and Futuna scaling up action on NCDs

Posted On Sep 07 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:13 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune