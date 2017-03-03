PAL moves to seasonal flights

Philippine Airlines, which is represented by low-cost Philippine Airline Express on Saipan, has downgraded its service to seasonal flights—as opposed to the former weekly flights—due to the lack of demand.

Flights booked March 27 onwards will either be fully refunded or be rebooked in the new available schedules. Twice weekly operation to Saipan would continue only up to March 25.

In an email from PAL external communications head Marie Cielo Villaluna, Saipan Tribune learned that the last day of the twice weekly operation to Saipan would be on March 25. Operation of the route would resume from June 14 to June 18, also twice weekly, and from Dec. 13 to March 24, 2018, twice weekly as well.

“Future schedules will be announced accordingly,” said Villaluna.

Villaluna said that PAL had planned to “operate on a seasonal basis” since the start of the route.

“Due to the increased demand by the China market for routes to Saipan via Manila, the services continued with regularity since March 2016. Come March 16, 2017, we are, in effect, implementing the original intent to operate on a seasonal basis,” said Villaluna.

Villaluna clarified that operations would merely be changed to seasonal flights and specified services would still continue.

“We assure our passengers that Philippine Airlines continues to serve the flight needs of Saipan-Manila-Saipan travelers, albeit on a seasonal service,” assured Villaluna.