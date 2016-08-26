‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Marianas Visitors Authority board director Jerry Tan said Philippine Airlines should not to be blamed on the issue of delayed flights. PAL Express’ flights have always been delayed since the Philippine flag carrier resumed operations on Saipan last June.

Delays on PAL Express flights became a major concern for CNMI customers especially those who are traveling on medical referral. Tan said that PAL is working on it and is trying to find solutions to address the delays.

“The flights from China, Beijing and Shanghai, have always been delayed but we must take into consideration that their airports are among the busiest in the world,” Tan addressed the members of the MVA board.

Tan said that PAL had always been in time when it comes to boarding their Manila to Saipan passengers, but have to wait for the connecting flights from China. “It is not because of PAL, the plane is ready to go. PAL even changed its schedule before the inaugural flight.”

He then asked the public to be more patient as PAL has been studying ways to solve the delays.

CNMI residents, especially Filipino contract workers, welcomed PAL’s decision of reviving its non-stop Saipan-Manila flights. Despite the flight delays, PAL customers still expressed their support since the direct route it offers especially for medical referral patients and vacation.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

  • Ioanes

    If I were a medical referral patient I’d rather take the delayed flight than no flight at all!

  • captain

    Although I would welcome the solution to these delays, it is still much much better than going through Guam at the mercy of Cape Fear for connection or departing flights. Most times in the past coming from the PI there is at least an 18 hour wait for the connecting flight to Saipan, this IF the plane even flies at all within days.

  • NMSoria

    Thank you Philippine Air Lines, PAL, for servicing flights to/from Guam and Saipan.

