Parent Trainer’s, Story Exploring Instructor’s meeting held at JKPL

The CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program conducted a Parent Trainer’s and Story Exploring Instructor’s Meeting at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Saipan last Saturday, Aug. 27.

Trainers and instructors actively participated in an Adult Class utilizing the Eagle Book Series written by Georgia Perez, which include: Through the Eyes of the Eagle, Knees Lifted High, Plate Full of Color, and Tricky Treats. The purpose of the Eagle Books is to help children understand several important messages about diabetes and being healthy:

Many Americans, including Native people, no longer eat traditional diets or practice vigorous physical activity.

Type 2 diabetes can be a consequence of this lifestyle change.

Returning to healthy diet and physical activity can help prevent diabetes.

Friends and families can help each other to prevent diabetes by eating healthy foods and staying active.

A special thank you to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Early Childhood Comprehensive Systems and Maternal & Child Health Bureau for their assistance in CNMI Motheread/Fatheread’s Eagle Book acquisition.

Also discussed in the trainer’s meeting were the Comprehensive Adult Systems and Assessment (CASAS) testing, which is the most widely used competency-based assessment system in the United States designed to assess the relevant real world basic skills of adult learners. CASAS measures the real basic skills and the English language and literacy skills needed to function effectively at work and in life. Interested participants of the CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Classes are invited to sign up for CASAS testing upon registration. This testing is free and available to all CNMI Motheread/Fatheread participants in partnership with Northern Marianas College’s Adult Basic Education Program.

We are offering the following class schedule for the CNMI Head Start Centers and the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library this upcoming fall. Families are welcome to join and children ages 4years old to 11years old may participate in the Story Exploring Class. (Note: Motheread/Fatheread Joeten-Kiyu Public Library classes are adults only sessions):

Joaquina M. RabaulimanHead Start Center (Garapan) every Monday, starting Sept. 12, 2016 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and ending Oct. 24.

Oleai and Dan Dan Head Start Centers every Tuesday, starting Sept. 6, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and ending Oct. 25.

Chalan Kanoa and Kagman Head Start Centers every Wednesday, starting Sept. 7, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and ending Oct. 26.

Tanapag and San Antonio Head Start Centers every Thursday, starting Sept. 8, from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and ending Oct. 27.

Joeten-Kiyu Public Library every Tuesday, starting Sept. 6, from 10:30am to 11:30am and ending Oct. 25.

Motheread Inc. is a nationally acclaimed private, non-profit organization that combines the teaching of literacy skills with child development and family empowerment issues. Parents and children learn to use the power of language to discover more about themselves their families, and their communities.

Motheread offers classes for both the adults and children. In adult classes, participants learn to be story readers, writers, and tellers in a group structure that supports their own sense of worth and ability. These classes are appropriate for all adults, regardless of reading ability or prior educational experience. By teaching the “why” of reading rather than just emphasizing the “how,” classes encourage parents to be reading role models for their children. For children, Story Exploring provides a structured environment for learning reading, critical-thinking, and problem solving skills. CNMI Motheread/Fatheread Family Literacy Program is administered by the Northern Marianas Humanities Council and is conveniently located in the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library.

Schedules for interested private schools and organizations/agencies could be arranged by contacting Viola Deleon Guerrero, Beth Demapan, or Bryan Manabat at Tel:235-7319/989-8542/783-7678/285-9666 or e-mail: cnmimotheread@gmail.com or instagram @cnmimotheread or visit our website at https://sites.google.com/site/cnmimothereread/. (PR)