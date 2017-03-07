Parent workshop takes a look at illegal drug problem

The islands’ illegal drug problem was front and center in Friday’s Parent Leadership Workshop hosted by the Division of Youth Services and attended by about 100 parents at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

One of the speakers, Superior Court associate judge Kenneth L. Govendo, is dismayed at how serious the issue is, reaching children in middle school.

Govendo told the attendees of the workshop that education is key in the fight against drugs, citing a few examples of many of the cases he goes through as he handles the CNMI family courts.

Citing his experience as both a parent and as Chacha Oceanview Middle School principal, Vincent Dela Cruz underscored the importance of education, not only for students but for parents as well.

“It’s a sad thing here in the CNMI. It affects our kids a lot, it just poses a lot of emotional effects on our kids. It is something I believe has no overnight fix and Judge Govendo is right in saying that the first step to address this problem is to admit that there is an issue,” said Dela Cruz.

Dela Cruz believes that parents have a lot to offer when it comes to the fight against drugs and that parents are a huge influence on children.

“Do some weekend activities and take your kids out to places—go to restaurants, go [anywhere], just do some family-oriented activities” urged Dela Cruz.

DYS administrator Vivian Sablan said the workshop, which has been going in every year for 13 years now, was modeled after Parents Anonymous Inc., an organization dedicated to ensure meaningful parent and youth leadership through the experience and hardships other parents had to go through. Sablan added that DYS inform parents of its programs and services.

“We bring in parents who are pioneers in the community and at the same time parents who are needing additional support and additional assistance, so we try to partner up to serve as mentors to all the parents in need,” said Sablan.

“Being a parent does not come with instructions. [DYS] needs everyone’s support to try and make it work, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

