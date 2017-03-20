Participants sought in research

Those who participated in the Pacific STAR Center for Young Writers project in 2006 are being invited to take part in a research project conducted by a CNMI resident Jennifer Furey Maratita.

In 2006, young writers were asked to contribute to a book, titled We Drank Our Tears: Memories of the Battles for Saipan and Tinian as Told by Our Elders (Tuten-Puckett, 2004).

Maratita’s research questions will focus on the understanding of the impact this project had and its relevance in your life nowadays. The impacts of shared narratives across generations in the CNMI are of special concern.

Maratita, a Ph.D. candidate in Clinical Psychology at Walden University, is in the CNMI and conducting research until mid-2017. For more information, email her at jennifer.maratita@waldenu.edu or call/text (670) 483-3879. (PR)