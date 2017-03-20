Participants sought in research

By
|
Posted on Mar 20 2017

Tag: , ,

Those who participated in the Pacific STAR Center for Young Writers project in 2006 are being invited to take part in a research project conducted by a CNMI resident Jennifer Furey Maratita. 

In 2006, young writers were asked to contribute to a book, titled We Drank Our Tears: Memories of the Battles for Saipan and Tinian as Told by Our Elders (Tuten-Puckett, 2004).

Maratita’s research questions will focus on the understanding of the impact this project had and its relevance in your life nowadays.  The impacts of shared narratives across generations in the CNMI are of special concern. 

Maratita, a Ph.D. candidate in Clinical Psychology at Walden University, is in the CNMI and conducting research until mid-2017.  For more information, email her at jennifer.maratita@waldenu.edu or call/text (670) 483-3879. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NMI stands to lose over $3M

Posted On Mar 20 2017
, By
0

Cruise tailor-made for Marianas launched

Posted On Mar 20 2017
, By

‘Show NMI culture to greet tourists’

Posted On Mar 20 2017
, By

Company president, 3 others arrested over CW-1 scam

Posted On Mar 20 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Brief - March 20, 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 17, 2017

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Community Briefs - March 17, 2017

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Life and Style

A magical night with Roman Rudnytsky

Posted On Mar 16 2017

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Women’s Affairs hosts meet-and-greet

Posted On Mar 13 2017

Environment

CNMI teens invited to join Project PROM 2017

Posted On Mar 16 2017

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

53 students inducted into MCS honor societies

Posted On Mar 17 2017

Dandan School tops NJSD regionals

Posted On Mar 17 2017

10 graduate from Da’ok Academy

Posted On Mar 17 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

CNMI visitor arrivals up 21 pct. in February 2017

Posted On Mar 20 2017

MVA, HK Express show off Marianas to media

Posted On Mar 16 2017

MVA joins Guangzhou International Travel Fair

Posted On Mar 15 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 20, 2017, 1:39 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:20 PM
sunset: 8:28 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune