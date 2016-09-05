PATA Micronesia Tri-Annual Chapter meeting held in Pohnpei

The second Tri-annual Meeting of the Pacific Asia Travel Association Micronesia Chapter was held from Aug. 15 to 18 in the state of Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia. The meeting in Pohnpei featured special guest speaker Andrew Jones, the new PATA chairman.

“We are very excited to hold our second Tri-Annual meeting this year in Pohnpei with chairman Jones, especially on the heels of the PATA Annual Summit held for the first time in Micronesia earlier this year,” said Pilar Laguaña, PATA Micronesia chairwoman. “We warmly welcome new members from throughout the region who want to partner together in marketing the Micronesia destination through travel and tourism in the interest of building our visitor economies.”

The presence of Jones was the opportune time to unveil the commemorative plaque made in honor of the 65th anniversary of PATA that was celebrated during the PATA Annual Summit on Guam. The unveiling ceremony took place on Aug. 19, 2016 at the A.B Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority.

“We are happy that the Guam International Airport Authority, a PATA member, has graciously granted us the honor of displaying this commemorative plaque to acknowledge and celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the Pacific Asia Travel Association, of which, the Government of Guam was a founding member. PATA also acknowledged the dynamic work and leadership provided by the Guam Visitors Bureau, the PATA Micronesia Chapter, the United Nations World Tourism Organization and the Guam International Airport Authority for recognizing this historic time in our travel and tourism history,” stated Guam Visitors Bureau president and CEO Jon Nathan Denight.

PATA is a membership association acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of the Asia Pacific travel and tourism industry. The PATA Micronesia Chapter consists of members from the Micronesia region directly in the tourism industry, including national and state tourism offices. In partnership with PATA’s private and public sector members, the organization enhances the sustainable growth, value and quality of travel and tourism to, from, and within the region. The PATA Micronesia Chapter conducts regular meetings throughout the region.

Most recently, PATA Micronesia members attended the PATA Annual Summit in Guam on May 18-21, followed by Festival of Pacific Arts on May 22-June 24. Prior to that, the 1st Tri-Annual chapter meeting was held on Saipan on March 30-April 1, 2016.

Membership may be applied for by contacting the PATA treasurer Judy C. Torres at judyctorres@gmail.com or Regina Nedlic at regina.nedlic@visitguam.org.

For more information on PATA, contact Chairwoman Pilar Laguana at pilar.laguana@visitguam.org or visit www.micronesiatour.com. (PR)