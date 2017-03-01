Pathway’s workout stations now ready

A private company is done installing six workout stations and refurbishing four old ones along the Beach Road Pathway.

Bridge Capital LLC, in collaboration with the Saipan Mayor’s Office and Rep. Joseph “Lee Pan” Guerrero (R-Saipan), led the project to install and refurbish workout sites along the Gov. Froilan C. Tenorio Beach Road Pathway.

Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang is grateful to Bridge Capital’s contribution.

“It’s a great help, especially for people who come out here and do their daily exercise and physical conditioning,” he said.

The old workout stations were dilapidated and possible health hazards. The Saipan Mayor’s Office asked Bridge Capital to replace the stations before accidents occur, Apatang said.

He urged the community to be gentle with the new equipment.

“Take care of [the workout stations], don’t abuse it and don’t try to break it. These things are here for the purpose of helping our physical conditioning, so please take care of it,” he said.

Bridge Capital chief executive officer Jody Jordahl hopes the public would use the workout stations in the way they are intended, which is for working out.

“We hope people of the community treat it well so it lasts for several years and for other people to enjoy. [Bridge Capital] would also do its part [to] maintain the stations,” said Jordahl.

Bridge Capital spent about $25,000 on this project.

According to Jordahl, Bridge Capital is also looking at a similar project near Suicide Cliff.

“There are some stations there that we saw, so that would be the next step,” he said.

Jordahl said Saipan is improving, with the re-installation of lights at the Beach Road Pathway and the soon-to-open Puerto Rico Park. He said Bridge Capital is happy to be able to participate in the beautification of Saipan.

Stretching from Kilili Beach all the way to the Kristo Rai Parish, six workout machines would be maintained by Bridge Capital.

The workout machines consist of a log-hop station, bench-dip station, T-bar station, chin-up station, push-up station, and a parallel bar station, spread throughout the pathway.

