Patient files complaint against Medical Referral staff

By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , , ,

The family of Moses Torres Pangelinan has filed a complaint against Jayson Hocog Aldan, a staff of the CNMI Medical Referral Program in Hawaii. The letter of complaint, dated Sept. 6, 2016, was addressed to program director Ronald Sablan.

The letter, a copy of which was given to the Saipan Tribune, detailed the events that happened on July 29, 2016 when Pangelinan, escorted by his daughter Maria Ana Pangelinan-Rangamar and son-in-law Sylvan M. Rangamar—who paid for his airline ticket, had his scheduled check up at the Queens Medical Wound Care Unit.

Pangelinan-Rangamar listed the incidents “that occurred and the conversation between the [Medical Referral] personnel, myself, and other member of my family who witnessed this terrible treatment and attitude.”

She said that her father had a 9am appointment at Queens with Aldan arriving at their hotel, Pagoda Hotel, to pick them up at around 8:15am. Aldan dropped them off at the hospital where he told Pangelinan and his family to text or call him when they are done with the check up and would return to the hotel.

Pangelinan-Rangamar said that her father’s treatment on his right foot lasted for only 30 minutes so he asked her husband to text Aldan. Rangamar then informed Aldan: “Bro, we’re done at Wound Care” with the Medical Referral staff answering back “okay, picking up at Pagoda and dropping to Queens. Be there soon.”

She said that close to two hours later Aldan was still not at the hospital so she asked her husband to text somebody else. Rangamar asked another Medical Referral staff Joe Lifoifoi. “Prim can someone pick us up at Queens Wound Care,” he texted Lifoifoi.

“I’m not sure what happened to Jay. [His] last text at ‘9:36am picking up at Pagoda’ and he will be on his way here but still none. I mean, it’s been an hour since last text, please lai, send someone else,” Rangamar’s text to Lifoifoi continued.

Lifoifoi, after Rangamar’s text, called him and told him that he was not sure what happened to Aldan. “We’re here at Don Quijote and when we’re done we’ll come pick you guys up.”

Lifoifoi added that Rangamar should have called him if an incident like this happened. Lifoifoi along with Katrina Lizama arrived at the hospital and were transported back to their hotel.

On Aug. 5, she asked Aldan, who picked up another Medical Referral patient at the Pagoda Hotel, if he was the one who would fetch them. “Are you going to pick up from here [Pagoda] and just leave us off at Queens?” To which Aldan responded “yes.”

Her husband then asked Aldan: “What she meant is, are you going to drop us off and make us wait for two hours like the last time you made us wait at Queens?”

Aldan then said that he texted Lifoifoi and Lizama “to pick you guys up.” Pangelinan-Rangamar, however, said it was her husband who was the one who texted Lifoifoi and not Aldan.

It was then when voices were raised and an argument followed between Rangamar and Aldan, who exchanged heated words. Aldan further got mad when Rangamar asked him “what kind of public servant are you?”

Aldan said that he was insulted when Rangamar called him a servant and answered that he was not a “political hire” and the position on his contract is a Medical Referral driver. He even told Rangamar and his wife that he would ask Lifoifoi to have a meeting about the incident.

Pangelinan-Rangamar said Aldan did not mind the other hotel guests and continued to talk in a loud voice. She said that her husband asked Aldan to go since there were two people waiting in the car who needed to be dropped for their medical appointment.

Aldan, before leaving, told them “I’m going to tell [Lifoifoi] and we’re going to have a meeting about this, you small-minded people.”

Pangelinan-Rangamar said that later on the same day on Aug. 5, Lifoifoi called them and said he wanted to talk to her husband. Rangamar recounted to Lifoifoi what had happened on July 29.

Lifoifoi told Rangamar that Aldan was not “like this and [he] cares about you guys because you guys are from the home island.”

The family is hoping director Sablan would act on the matter.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

High occupancy, not unpaid balances to blame for referral patient being turned away

Posted On Feb 26 2016
, By

Survivors, caregivers support meeting this Thursday

Posted On Jul 06 2015
, By

Legislature adopts govt budget for FY 2016

Posted On Apr 27 2015
, By

Legislators to address budget resolution in Friday’s session

Posted On Apr 23 2015
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2016, 9:06 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune