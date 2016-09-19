Patriots, Jr. Ol’Aces win debuts

Games in the Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League resumed last Friday with the Patriots and Junior Ol’Aces having rousing debuts after pounding their respective foes at the San Antonio court.

The Junior Ol’Aces pummeled Tanapag Sports Association in the curtain-raiser, 91-52, while the Patriots posted a similar easy win against 5-Star Construction in the second match of the night, 82-54. With their victories, the Junior Ol’Aces and Patriots joined the Ol’Aces and Saipan Apparel on the win column of the league’s open division, which called off its games last Monday and Wednesday due to rain.

The Patriots, who are bannered by Sonics players, led from the opening tip and were never threatened against the depleted 5-Star crew, who had only seven players for their debut game. The highly-skilled and younger Patriots players proved to be too much for 5-Star as the winning squad immediately seized control of the match, taking a 25-7 advantage.

Multiple players scored for the Patriots, leaving 5-Star Construction’s defense guessing. With their balance offense, the Patriots’ lead ballooned to as high as 40 points by the end of the third period, 67-27. 5-Star Construction then picked up garbage points in the fourth canto to make the 50-plus point mark.

Jack Aranda paced the Patriots with his 20 points, while Sean Rabasto and Gerald Flores added 10 apiece. Six other Patriots players contributed at least 4 points each, while Michael Cabanas led 5-Star Construction with his 20 markers.

In the first match, the Junior Ol’Aces also established an early double-digit lead en route to a 41-point winning margin.

Six different players made it to the board for the Junior Ol’Aces in the first half to lift their team to a 15-3 advantage. TSA was held to a field goal in the first quarter off a triple from Francisco Lifoifoi.

The Junior Ol’Aces never looked back to hand TSA a beating.

Dean Blake and MJ Sakisat top-scored for the Junior Ol’Aces, tallying 15 points apiece, while Greg Sablan Napu Atalig, and Roke Tenorio also finished in double figures with 13, 12, and 10, respectively. Joseph Lifoifoi had 15 for TSA.

First Game

Junior Ol’Aces 92— Blake 15, Sakisat 15, Sablan 13, Atalig 12, Tenorio 10, Onopwy 6, Siech 6, Olopai 5, Castro 4, Norita 4, Ketson 2.

Tanapag 51 — J. Lifoifoi 15, H. Aguon 10, M. Aguon 6, F. Lifoifoi 5, Evangelista 5, Norita 4, Arthur 4, Sunumai 2.

Scoring by quarters: 15-3, 41-23, 78-39, 92-51.

Second Game

Patriots 82 — Aranda 20, Rabasto 10, Flores 10, Deleon Guerrero 6, Ito 6, Arciaga 5, Espinosa 4, Feria 4, Cadiang 4, Ruluked 2, Rangamar 2, De Guzman 2.

5-Star 54 — Cabanas 20, De Belen 10, Joe 8, Pineda 8, Jerome 6, Estanislao 2.

Scoring by quarters: 25-7, 45-18, 67-27, 82-54.