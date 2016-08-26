Pearly gate for sale

It isn’t surprising that offers have been—and continues to be made—of the pearly gate to pave the way for the 2018 gubernatorial race. It’s elite politics to prolong newfound elitist culture of arrogance, apathy, negligence, steak and lobster, at the expense of “we the people.”

However, the seeds planted would be torched by a prolonged political drought season that has descended since two weeks ago. It’s blind ambition ignoring basic issues that would net a harvest of devastation! It’s being handled at the junior varsity level easily dismantled. A single query nullifies the entire nine yards. You see punditry is entirely different from reality.

The game plan is obvious strangely though it hasn’t pan-out as envisioned. Interestingly, the two players are negligent of the self-destructing agenda at their feet. I’m sure they could sense the dreadful day when the tip of Mt. Tapochau disappears behind them heading into the sunset. The journey into political oblivion has begun. It is irreversible!

Realignment in a viciously divided house isn’t going anywhere. There’s but headwinds up ahead the goal seemingly near yet so far. Must learn how to read the fading sunset as cloud after cloud begins to glow. It’s a skill only the wise and seasoned few could interpret.

Transparency in office

Understood the slogan, “To the victors belong the spoils.” It happens and most would acknowledge it as a given but must be done within the confines of the law.

It brings into mind where did Mayor Efraim Atalig secure his authority to grant Ms. Vivian Hokog “administrative leave.” Isn’t this limited to civil service employees and that the only other person allowed its use is the governor? OPA must move in with critical ocular review of this matter.

It is also rumored that the Rota Municipal government has several “ghost” employees on the payroll. The scenario involves the use of fictitious names for payroll purposes. Recipient of public funds as ghost employees never had to report to work that allegedly receive hefty biweekly loot. It’s good form of income generation for being political loyalists at the expense of taxpayers!

Recalled a recent case of a former senator convicted of such crime and had to suffer in disgrace. The rumor, if probed thoroughly, could land us more big fish shortly, a victory for all taxpayers!

I insist on these issues being probed to the hilt until all the cows come home to roost, so to speak. We the taxpayers deserve better legal protection in the disposition of our taxes!

Homework anybody?

President Obama leaves behind some 174 “midnight regulations” when he leaves the WH in January of 2017. Private industry isn’t happy at the thought that the impending impositions would mean some $100 billion in additional cost of doing business nationwide.

With the national economy inching by a paltry two percent annually, he should have ensured that the new regulations spur stronger business growth and that there are sufficient funds to cover the $20 trillion in national deficit he wrought under his charge.

Moreover, I’m sublimely interested to know if anybody on our side ever sees fit to review Mr. O’s midnight regulations to ensure none adversely cripples the islands up ahead.

NMI’s front door

MVA has been knocking on the doors of CPA to fix and spruce up the airports and seaports NMI-wide. The airport is basically our front door into the living room. It needs major overhaul to give visitors to the islands a good first impression of a welcoming ambiance.

Perhaps both agencies could join hands to ensure real service and welcoming teams are at the entrance to say “Buenas,” welcome to the NMI.

Recalled my landing in Tahiti met by beautiful music and pleasant flowery scent immediately after the large door opens. We were met with lively and harmonious island music as we were escorted to a pleasant waiting area. Hawaii also offers assistance to speed up going through immigration.

Friends it’s all about ambiance and a welcoming demeanor that leaves that impression in the minds of first or returning visitors. Tourism being the primary industry here makes MVA’s requests a vital consideration.

Obligations: We clap our hands on the so-called economic upswing then turn around with nervous laughter as we add up piles of deficits while sinking in deficit spending. It’s a nerve-racking sight the eggheads brave with honky dory smiles instantly dimmed by the thought of bankruptcy. Did you people see this phenomenon or was it ignored out of convenience?

The NMI owes the old retirement program some $779 million; some $60 million for land compensation, nearly $38 million to CUC, millions more for CDA, and other unpaid obligations muddling through deficit spending. Each quick glance at the mountain of deficit turns thunderous handclaps into fainted handclasp drained of confidence. Call it reality check!

RO BS: A recent news story says some 70 percent of water produced by CUC is leaked into the ground all over. Its answer to fix the mess isn’t fixing water pipe leaks. It’s the political agenda to implement the reverse osmosis system or RO.

Two comical issues jump out of this asinine proposal: 1). Use the RO to pump more water into leaky pipes across the island so it goes underground rather than homes and businesses. 2). Use expensive RO water to flush our toilets (if water ever reaches our homes). Where has common sense gone, people?

In the first place, CUC is clueless how much it would charge (mean and normal rate) for RO water in addition to saddling consumers with some $160 million in funds for water that would end up underground. Use of common sense (no need logic in this instance) would tell the eggheads that the problem is in the 70 percent pipe leaks that never reach its intended ratepayers. Is this too hard an issue to understand?