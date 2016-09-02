‘Permanized’ CW visa

As an affected and a longtime CW worker here in the island, I am confused on the current state of fellow CWs in the island. There are a lot of inconsistencies under the current CW regulations that affect a lot of longtime foreign workers. The CW cap and the 10-days exit if CW renewal is rejected, among others, are very confusing. The 902 talks gave us a very, very slim hope and now here comes the relief by way of “deferred action” which is on a case-by-case basis that also means a 50/50 chance of approval.

Back in 2011, I wrote a letter addressing this current predicament and I even publicly opposed this through a lawsuit together with fellow CWs (seven of us) to stop the implementation because it will eventually affect CW holders.

CWs are now experiencing hardship, emotional distress, and worse separation of families. Back then I knew hardship, emotional distress, and family separation will occur. I guess, the only solution is for USCIS to extend “permanized CW visa” a family-based visa similar or to H-visas to all long-term foreign workers if they don’t like CNMI permanent residency.

Carlito J. Marquez
Lower Base

