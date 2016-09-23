PIC Point Break Competition this weekend

Small board wave riders from throughout the region are coming to Saipan this weekend as Pacific Islands Club hosts the 10th Annual Point Break Invitational Competition.

Point Break is PIC Saipan’s Flowrider machine that attracts top flowboard and bodyboard riders from Korea, Japan, Russia, and the United States during the two-day competition in San Antonio. PIC Saipan Sports and Events manager Keoni Ichihara said this year’s event will feature 13 different categories and competitors may enter in multiple events.

“We’ve got a division for children under 11 years of age, students between 12 and 17 years of age, and for masters who are 35 years of age and above, “ Ichihara said. “But what I’m most excited about is the tricks in the Expert and Open divisions.”

The seeding process takes place today at 5pm when the Open and Expert riders will be given two 45-second rides to showcase their skills. The rider with the highest scores (combined two rides) will get the top seed, which is a huge advantage as all of the higher-seeded riders will be paired against the lower-seeded riders in the elimination round that will start this Saturday at 10am.

While many travel thousands of miles to compete in the event, some of the top talent is homegrown. Last year’s bodyboard champion, Ray Babauta, is also PIC Saipan’s Entertainment supervisor. He has spent countless hours preparing to defend his title this weekend but said the competition will be wide open.

“The talent gets better every year,” Babauta said. “I’ve seen a lot of people up their game at the training sessions and I expect more of the same when we kick off the competition Friday night.”

At stake for the competitors are trophies and $10,000 worth of cash and other prizes from the following sponsors: IT&E, Bridge Capital, LLC, PIC Saipan, Pacific Trading Co., and Triple J Five Star Wholesale Foods.

Registration for the two-day competition is still open and should be done by 2pm today.

For more information, contact Ichihara at keoni.ichihara@picsaipan.com or 237-5174. (PR)