Pickup hits boy crossing lane; father sues

A man is suing the driver of a car that hit and injured his son who was crossing a pedestrian lane on Chalan Pale Arnold in Chalan Laulau last Dec. 1.

The boy was with his brother and they were crossing the highway to get to a bus stop when the incident happened.

Jason Fitial, through counsel David G. Banes, filed the lawsuit on behalf of his two sons.

Fitial and his children are suing Jinchai Liu in Superior Court for negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. They want Liu to be held liable for damages and court costs.

According to Banes in the complaint, the brothers were crossing the pedestrian lane along Chalan Pale Arnold, also known as Middle Road, to head to a bus stop south from the Quartermaster traffic light, last Dec. 1 at 6:30am.

A government vehicle on the southbound inner lane stopped for the boys and turned its hazard lights on. As the boys were crossing the road, a silver 2005 Mazda B series pickup truck driven by Liu kept driving on the northbound inner lane. The government vehicle honked its horn to alert the truck of the boys crossing the street.

That’s when the truck hit one of the boys, who lost consciousness. An ambulance was called and the boy was taken to the Commonwealth Health Center, where he was treated. Banes said the boy suffered injuries to the head, neck, and face.

He was confined at the hospital and had to wear a neck brace. His face was swollen for days and he had pain on the leg. He missed school for several days.

Banes said the other boy suffered severe shock, fear and anxiety. The boy thought his brother was dead.

Banes said Liu admitted that she was speeding and that she was at fault.