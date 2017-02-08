Pickup hits boy crossing lane; father sues

By
|
Posted on Feb 08 2017

Tag: , , ,

A man is suing the driver of a car that hit and injured his son who was crossing a pedestrian lane on Chalan Pale Arnold in Chalan Laulau last Dec. 1.

The boy was with his brother and they were crossing the highway to get to a bus stop when the incident happened.

Jason Fitial, through counsel David G. Banes, filed the lawsuit on behalf of his two sons.

Fitial and his children are suing Jinchai Liu in Superior Court for negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress. They want Liu to be held liable for damages and court costs.

According to Banes in the complaint, the brothers were crossing the pedestrian lane along Chalan Pale Arnold, also known as Middle Road, to head to a bus stop south from the Quartermaster traffic light, last Dec. 1 at 6:30am.

A government vehicle on the southbound inner lane stopped for the boys and turned its hazard lights on. As the boys were crossing the road, a silver 2005 Mazda B series pickup truck driven by Liu kept driving on the northbound inner lane. The government vehicle honked its horn to alert the truck of the boys crossing the street.

That’s when the truck hit one of the boys, who lost consciousness. An ambulance was called and the boy was taken to the Commonwealth Health Center, where he was treated. Banes said the boy suffered injuries to the head, neck, and face.

He was confined at the hospital and had to wear a neck brace. His face was swollen for days and he had pain on the leg. He missed school for several days.

Banes said the other boy suffered severe shock, fear and anxiety. The boy thought his brother was dead.

Banes said Liu admitted that she was speeding and that she was at fault.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Family grief support group meeting on Feb. 2

Posted On Jan 30 2017
, By

IT&E extends LTE coverage, increases data speeds

Posted On Jan 27 2017
, By
0

MCS beats Agape in early rematch

Posted On Jan 25 2017
, By

Man in car chase is arrested again

Posted On Jan 20 2017
, By
  • pafao

    Sure Liu admitted that she was at fault, but probably not 100% her fault. I bet $65 she got her driver’s license from under the table because apparently she has the foggiest idea about stopping for pedestrian crossing the road on pedestrian highway markings and for school bus blinking stop red light. DPS is equally at fault, should pursue going after them.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Community Briefs - February 2, 2017

Posted On Feb 02 2017

Community Briefs - February 1, 2017

Posted On Feb 01 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Torres: Murkowski bill has effect on NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2017

High surf seen today

Posted On Jan 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Rota school ends Catholic Schools Week celebration

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Mount Carmel names Teacher and Staff of the Year

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Japan school seeks student exchange program

Posted On Feb 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA: Easy to get to Tinian Hot Pepper Festival

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Public invited to help launch ‘The Marianas’ brand

Posted On Feb 03 2017

HK media highlight direct service to Saipan

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 8, 2017, 12:20 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:44 PM
sunset: 7:18 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune