Pickup truck carjacked, donation boxes stolen

Posted on Feb 21 2017

June Alipio’s red 1989 Toyota Hilux with license plate ABK-269 seen here in a file photo. (Contributed Photo)

A pickup truck was carjacked in As Lito, while two donation boxes were stolen in Chalan Kanoa over the weekend.

A red 1989 Toyota Hilux with license plate ABK-269 was carjacked on Sunday afternoon, while the donations boxes of the American Red Cross and Karidat were stolen from a restaurant on Friday and Saturday, Saipan Tribune learned.

The Department of Public Safety has yet to release information about the two incidents to the media.

June Alipio, an employee of Kensington Hotel, told Saipan Tribune that he parked his Toyota Hilux near Guangdong Hardware in As Lito on Sunday at 1:30pm.

As he was about to go home at 6pm that same day, Alipio was surprised to see that the pickup truck was missing. He immediately called the police.

He said there were other vehicles parked next to his truck. He said the pickup had just been painted last year and has an Air Jordan sticker on the back window.

Alipio wonders how the suspect managed to get his truck considering that he still has the key.

He appealed to anyone who has information about the truck’s whereabouts and the suspect to call the police.

In the other case, the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter donation box was stolen last Friday, while the Karidat box was stolen on Saturday. The boxes were both placed in the counter station of a restaurant.

The restaurant only learned about the missing donation boxes on Saturday when a staff noticed that one box was gone as he/she was cleaning. The cleaner saw the box in the counter a few minutes before it was stolen.

Saipan Tribune opted to withhold the name of the restaurant at the manager’s request so that it will not jeopardize the police investigation.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

