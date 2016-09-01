Plumeria Swim registration deadline Friday

The Marianas Visitors Authority reminds all participants in this Saturday’s 2nd Annual Plumeria Swim to register by Friday.

Mandatory orientation and the last day to register will be from 4:30pm to 5:30pm tomorrow at Paseo de Marianas. Participants must be in good health with snorkeling or diving experience.

“The weather has been just perfect this week and we are looking forward to a beautiful swim on Saturday,” said MVA community projects specialist Ed Diaz. “We’d like to give a warm si yu’use ma’ase to all our sponsors and supporters who are helping us put up the event for our visitors and local participants.”

Entry forms are still available on the Events Calendar at www.mymarianas.com.

The event has four race categories and welcomes swimmers with or without flippers. The cost for CNMI residents with valid I.D. is $20 for the 500m or 1,500m swim; $25 for the flipper race; and $60 per team for 2,000m relay swimming—up to four members per team. The flipper race requires swimmers to use wetsuits or life jacket and fins along with mask and snorkels.

The race will begin at 8:30am at Kilili Beach, followed by an island-style breakfast and awards ceremony at the beach. Awards will be given to overall male/female, junior male/female, and male/female by age.

The event is jointly organized by MVA and the Community Sports Center Foundation of Japan. Additional sponsors include Japan Marine Recreation Association, Japan Recreational Diving Industry Association, Japan Scuba Association, Japan Wetsuits Manufacturers Association, University Life Sport Education Society, and Northern Mariana Diving Operators Association. Co- sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Japan Saipan Travel Association, Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, DFS, and the CNMI Division of Public Health.

For more information, visit the MVA Events Calendar at www.mymarianas.com or call Diaz at 664-3210 or email ediaz@mymarianas.com. (MVA)