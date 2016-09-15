D.T. raps and rhymes after leaving Mexico—the same day after leaving Mexico in Phoenix, Arizona

By JOSEPH CONNOLLY

“ on day one, we will begin working on

an impenetrable, physical, tall,

powerful, beautiful, southern, border wall”.

well don’t that beat all? the unmitigated gall

asked if he discussed the price and who’d pay

D.T. said not all. Mexican President Nieto said

they would absolutely not pay for a wall at all

so it continues on for only two months more

it is getting old we have heard it all before

he’s selling tee shirts advertising the builder

leaders around the world look on bewildered

it will never happen as every sane person knows

Atlantic to Pacific whichever way politics blows

great part about the wall? it begins Trumpty’s fall

A Trump sandwich – P B & J

By JOSEPH CONNOLLY

Peanut Butter and Jelly one might at first think

how about Prejudice, Bigotry, and Paranoid Jelly

PREJUDICE like peanut butter smooth and chunky

D.T. thinks Mexican immigrants negative funky

BIGOTRY like PB can be fattening and go rancid

D.T.’s grows bigger and he just can’t keep it hid

about that PARANOID Jelly he completely flips out

at the slightest negative that comes down on him

than Tweets like crazy about it on his android

he seems very reticent to release his tax return

PARANOID about what potential voters might learn

about the sandwich bread of what is that made

it has to be White we don’t need to Wonder why

because D.T. is a P B & J sandwich kind of guy

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.