D.T. raps and rhymes after leaving Mexico—the same day after leaving Mexico in Phoenix, Arizona
By JOSEPH CONNOLLY
“ on day one, we will begin working on
an impenetrable, physical, tall,
powerful, beautiful, southern, border wall”.
well don’t that beat all? the unmitigated gall
asked if he discussed the price and who’d pay
D.T. said not all. Mexican President Nieto said
they would absolutely not pay for a wall at all
so it continues on for only two months more
it is getting old we have heard it all before
he’s selling tee shirts advertising the builder
leaders around the world look on bewildered
it will never happen as every sane person knows
Atlantic to Pacific whichever way politics blows
great part about the wall? it begins Trumpty’s fall
A Trump sandwich – P B & J
By JOSEPH CONNOLLY
Peanut Butter and Jelly one might at first think
how about Prejudice, Bigotry, and Paranoid Jelly
PREJUDICE like peanut butter smooth and chunky
D.T. thinks Mexican immigrants negative funky
BIGOTRY like PB can be fattening and go rancid
D.T.’s grows bigger and he just can’t keep it hid
about that PARANOID Jelly he completely flips out
at the slightest negative that comes down on him
than Tweets like crazy about it on his android
he seems very reticent to release his tax return
PARANOID about what potential voters might learn
about the sandwich bread of what is that made
it has to be White we don’t need to Wonder why
because D.T. is a P B & J sandwich kind of guy
Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.