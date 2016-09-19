Poems

Prayers and well wishes for MV Luta
By JOEY “PEPE BATBON” CONNOLLY

Ave Maris Stella, Hail Our Lady Star of the Sea
protehi pot fabot Senot Victor Hocog yan family.
please protect workers on the MV Luta from harm
when rough winds and typhoons make napu na tasi
give them a calm safe harbor in Tinian yan Saipan
guide them safely back to Rota their home port
let them dock and unload cargo back on dry land
let them listen to and hear a good weather report
we thank them for rescuing folks from the Northern isles
and bringing basic necessities to Rotanese people in need
medicine, food, and building supplies will bring smiles
we wish the whole crew of the MV Luta GODSPEED.
may they come and go sailing with calm winds and tide
bless Our Lady of the Sea and the MV Luta with pride

Who am i to judge?
Dedicated to Pope Francis, who asked
By JOEY “PEPE BATBON” CONNOLLY

the new Argentine pope asked,“Who am I to judge?”
he felt the Curia was unwilling to budge
protected in the Papal enclave acreage
used to bearing that Roman Catholic guilt cudgel
only brief Papal bulletins they had to dodge
in a confessional mode their sins they could fudge
transgressors of truth many held more than one grudge
no sweat when confronted with a contrite deluge
till Francis gave them a non prosequitur nudge
look to the poorest you who need moral courage
down their path you may begin your penitent trudge
let love and forgiveness under your red caps lodge
though you all are part of the Cardinal’s College
humility should prevail in your sacred knowledge

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly Author

