Prayers and well wishes for MV Luta

By JOEY “PEPE BATBON” CONNOLLY

Ave Maris Stella, Hail Our Lady Star of the Sea

protehi pot fabot Senot Victor Hocog yan family.

please protect workers on the MV Luta from harm

when rough winds and typhoons make napu na tasi

give them a calm safe harbor in Tinian yan Saipan

guide them safely back to Rota their home port

let them dock and unload cargo back on dry land

let them listen to and hear a good weather report

we thank them for rescuing folks from the Northern isles

and bringing basic necessities to Rotanese people in need

medicine, food, and building supplies will bring smiles

we wish the whole crew of the MV Luta GODSPEED.

may they come and go sailing with calm winds and tide

bless Our Lady of the Sea and the MV Luta with pride

Who am i to judge?

Dedicated to Pope Francis, who asked

By JOEY “PEPE BATBON” CONNOLLY

the new Argentine pope asked,“Who am I to judge?”

he felt the Curia was unwilling to budge

protected in the Papal enclave acreage

used to bearing that Roman Catholic guilt cudgel

only brief Papal bulletins they had to dodge

in a confessional mode their sins they could fudge

transgressors of truth many held more than one grudge

no sweat when confronted with a contrite deluge

till Francis gave them a non prosequitur nudge

look to the poorest you who need moral courage

down their path you may begin your penitent trudge

let love and forgiveness under your red caps lodge

though you all are part of the Cardinal’s College

humility should prevail in your sacred knowledge

Joseph “Pepe Batbon” Connolly is a retired CNMI PSS teacher who taught English on Tinian and Saipan from 1984 to 2014. He currently enjoys studying cosmology, Asian poetry, and life on Tinian.